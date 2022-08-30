Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: Disney+ Debuts New HOCUS POCUS 2 Film Poster

“Hocus Pocus 2” will begin streaming on Disney+ on September 30, 2022.

Aug. 30, 2022  

The countdown is on! Disney's original live-action comedy "Hocus Pocus 2" debuts one month from today, September 30, 2022. The film will premiere exclusively on Disney+ as a part of the streaming service's Hallowstream celebration.

Check out the new key art for the haunting sequel to the Halloween classic for a new look at Bette Midler ("The First Wives Club," "Beaches"), Sarah Jessica Parker ("Sex and the City," "Divorce"), and Kathy Najimy ("Sister Act," "Younger") as the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters.

It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve.

"Hocus Pocus 2" also stars Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War"), Doug Jones ("The Shape of Water"), Whitney Peak ("Gossip Girl"), Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories"), Lilia Buckingham ("Dirt"), Froy Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf"), with Tony Hale ("Veep") and Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso").

The film is directed by Anne Fletcher ("Dumplin,'" "The Proposal"), produced by Lynn Harris ("King Richard," "The Shallows"), with Ralph Winter ("Hocus Pocus," "X-Men" franchise), David Kirschner ("Hocus Pocus," "Chucky"), and Adam Shankman ("Disenchanted," "Hairspray") serving as executive producers.

Check out the new poster here:

Photo: Disney+ Debuts New HOCUS POCUS 2 Film Poster



