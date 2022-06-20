Photo: Cynthia Erivo Visits WICKED on Broadway

Cynthia Erivo, who is leading the cast of the Wicked movie as Elphaba, stopped by Wicked on Broadway this weekend!

Check out her Instagram post below!

The Wicked movie will be released in two parts. The films will be released a year apart, beginning with the 2024 Holiday season. Jon M. Chu is set to direct the upcoming film. Chu recently directed the acclaimed film adaption of In the Heights. Chu's other directorial credits include Crazy Rich Asians, Now You See Me 2, and Jem and the Holograms.

About Cynthia Erivo



Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Erivo is also a two-time Academy Award nominee for her leading performance and original song for the film Harriet.