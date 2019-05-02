Photo Coverage: Tony Awards Nominees from THE PROM, HADESTOWN, OKLAHOMA! & More Strike a Pose!

Tony season has arrived! The nominations for the biggest Broadway awards ceremony were announced earlier this week on Tuesday, April 30. Leading the pack was Hadestown with 14 nominations. Check out the full list here!

Just yesterday, the nominees met the press at the annual Meet the Nominees event! BroadwayWorld was there bringing you coverage all day. Check out the photos of the nominee arrivals below and click here for our exclusive nominee portraits!

Hosted by James Corden, the 2019 Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Sunday, June 9th on CBS.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Jason Michael Webb



Fionnula Flanagan



Celia Keenan-Bolger



Brandon Uranowitz



Kevin Adams



Sarah Stiles



Fitz Patton



Jeff Daniels



Caitlin Kinnunen



Bartlett Sher



Benjamin Walker



Members of FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9



Stephanie J. Block



Patrick Page



Clint Ramos



Robert Horn



Mary Testa



Adam Driver



Beth Leavel



Casey Nicholaw



Casey Nicholaw, Beth Leavel



Laurie Metcalf



Tony nominees from THE PROM



Gideon Glick



Larry Hochman



David Yazbek



Denis Jones



Bradley King



Jessica Paz, Nevin Steinberg



Brooks Ashmanskas



Heidi Schreck



Aaron Glick, Heidi Schreck, Matt Ross, Diana DiMenna



Jeremy Pope



Michael Chorney, Todd Sickafoose



Ruth Wilson



Ruth Wilson