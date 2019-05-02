2019 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

Photo Coverage: Tony Awards Nominees from THE PROM, HADESTOWN, OKLAHOMA! & More Strike a Pose!

May. 2, 2019  

Tony season has arrived! The nominations for the biggest Broadway awards ceremony were announced earlier this week on Tuesday, April 30. Leading the pack was Hadestown with 14 nominations. Check out the full list here!

Just yesterday, the nominees met the press at the annual Meet the Nominees event! BroadwayWorld was there bringing you coverage all day. Check out the photos of the nominee arrivals below and click here for our exclusive nominee portraits!

Hosted by James Corden, the 2019 Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Sunday, June 9th on CBS.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Jason Michael Webb

Jason Michael Webb

Fionnula Flanagan

Fionnula Flanagan

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Brandon Uranowitz

Brandon Uranowitz

Kevin Adams

Kevin Adams

Sarah Stiles

Sarah Stiles

Fitz Patton

Fitz Patton

Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels

Caitlin Kinnunen

Caitlin Kinnunen

Bartlett Sher

Bartlett Sher

Benjamin Walker

Benjamin Walker

Members of FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9

Stephanie J. Block

Stephanie J. Block

Patrick Page

Patrick Page and Georgie

Clint Ramos

Clint Ramos

Robert Horn

Robert Horn

Mary Testa

Mary Testa

Adam Driver

Adam Driver

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel

Casey Nicholaw

Casey Nicholaw

Casey Nicholaw, Beth Leavel

Laurie Metcalf

Laurie Metcalf

Tony nominees from THE PROM

Gideon Glick

Gideon Glick

Larry Hochman

Larry Hochman

David Yazbek

David Yazbek

Denis Jones

Denis Jones

Bradley King

Bradley King

Jessica Paz, Nevin Steinberg

Jessica Paz, Nevin Steinberg

Brooks Ashmanskas

Brooks Ashmanskas

Heidi Schreck

Heidi Schreck

Aaron Glick, Heidi Schreck, Matt Ross, Diana DiMenna

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope

Michael Chorney, Todd Sickafoose

Michael Chorney, Todd Sickafoose

Ruth Wilson

Ruth Wilson

Peter Nigrini

Peter Nigrini

Kenneth Posner

Kenneth Posner

William Ivey Long

William Ivey Long

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

David Korins

David Korins

Warren Carlyle

Warren Carlyle

Phil Santora, Robert Kelley

Phil Santora, Robert Kelley

Terrence McNally

Terrence McNally

Harold Wheeler

Harold Wheeler

Des McAnuff

Des McAnuff

Bob Mackie

Bob Mackie

Alex Brightman

Alex Brightman

Camille A. Brown

Camille A. Brown

Scott Brown

Scott Brown

William Ivey Long, Alex Brightman, Scott Brown

Drew Levy

Drew Levy

Jan Versweyveld

Jan Versweyveld

Peter Entin

Peter Entin

Daniel Kluger

Daniel Kluger

Paul Tazewell

Paul Tazewell

Laura Donnelly

Laura Donnelly

Jez Butterworth

Jez Butterworth

Jez Butterworth, Laura Donnelly

Mart Crowley

Mart Crowley

Michael McElroy

Michael McElroy

Eddie Perfect

Eddie Perfect

Sergio Trujillo

Sergio Trujillo

Tal Yarden

Tal Yarden

Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin, Matthew Sklar

Robin de Jesus, Mart Crowley

Joseph Blakely Forbes

Joseph Blakely Forbes

Robin de Jesus

Robin de Jesus

Judith Light

Judith Light

Toni-Leslie Jones

Toni-Leslie Jones

Peggy Eisenhauer

Peggy Eisenhauer

Harvey Fierstein, Richie Jackson

Harvey Fierstein, Richie Jackson

David Neumann

David Neumann

Rachel Hauck

Rachel Hauck

Michael Krass

Michael Krass

Rachel Hauck, Bradley King, Jessica Paz, Nevin Steinberg, Michael Krass

Amber Gray

Amber Gray

Damon Daunno

Damon Daunno

Barry Grove, Jason Michael Webb, Camille A. Brown, Jeremy Pope, Lynne Meadow, Fitz Patton

Lynne Meadow, Bertie Carvel, Barry Grove

Bertie Carvel

Bertie Carvel

Jeremy Pope, Derrick Baskin, Ephraim Sykes

Rachel Chavkin

Rachel Chavkin

Anais Mitchell

Anais Mitchell

Ephraim Sykes

Ephraim Sykes

Derrick Baskin

Derrick Baskin

Eva Noblezada

Eva Noblezada

Hunter Arnold, Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Tom Kirdahy

Kristine Nielsen

Kristine Nielsen

Joe Iconis

Joe Iconis

Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara

Andy Grotelueschen

Andy Grotelueschen

George C. Wolfe

George C. Wolfe

Ali Stroker

Ali Stroker

Lilli Cooper

Lilli Cooper

Annette Bening

Annette Bening

Tom Hulce, Ira Pittleman

Tom Hulce, Ira Pittleman

Dominique Morisseau

Dominique Morisseau

RoseMary Harris

RoseMary Harris

Andre De Shields

Andre De Shields

Scott Ellis

Scott Ellis

David Yazbek, Robert Horn, Scott Ellis

Kenneth Lonergan

Kenneth Lonergan

Jennifer Tipton

Jennifer Tipton

Julie White

Julie White

Julie White, George C. Scott, Kristine Nielsen

Daniel Fish, Eva Price

Daniel Fish, Eva Price

Santino Fontana

Santino Fontana



