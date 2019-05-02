Photo Coverage: Tony Awards Nominees from THE PROM, HADESTOWN, OKLAHOMA! & More Strike a Pose!
Tony season has arrived! The nominations for the biggest Broadway awards ceremony were announced earlier this week on Tuesday, April 30. Leading the pack was Hadestown with 14 nominations. Check out the full list here!
Just yesterday, the nominees met the press at the annual Meet the Nominees event! BroadwayWorld was there bringing you coverage all day. Check out the photos of the nominee arrivals below and click here for our exclusive nominee portraits!
Hosted by James Corden, the 2019 Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Sunday, June 9th on CBS.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Fionnula Flanagan
Members of FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9
Patrick Page and Georgie
Tony nominees from THE PROM
David Yazbek
David Yazbek
Aaron Glick, Heidi Schreck, Matt Ross, Diana DiMenna
Michael Chorney, Todd Sickafoose
Michael Chorney, Todd Sickafoose
Bob Hoffman
Bob Hoffman
William Ivey Long, Alex Brightman, Scott Brown
Paul Tazewell
Paul Tazewell
Jez Butterworth, Laura Donnelly
Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin, Matthew Sklar
Toni-Leslie Jones
Toni-Leslie Jones
Harvey Fierstein, Richie Jackson
Harvey Fierstein, Richie Jackson
Rachel Hauck, Bradley King, Jessica Paz, Nevin Steinberg, Michael Krass
Barry Grove, Jason Michael Webb, Camille A. Brown, Jeremy Pope, Lynne Meadow, Fitz Patton
Lynne Meadow, Bertie Carvel, Barry Grove
Jeremy Pope, Derrick Baskin, Ephraim Sykes
Hunter Arnold, Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Tom Kirdahy
David Yazbek, Robert Horn, Scott Ellis
Julie White, George C. Scott, Kristine Nielsen