Photos: INSPIRED BY TRUE EVENTS Celebrates Opening Night

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Out of the Box Theatrics just celebrated opening night of Inspired by True Events, a new play by actor/writer Ryan Spahn, directed by Knud Adams.

In the green room of a community theater in Rochester, the Uptown Theater Players are getting ready to play to a full house after opening to rave reviews the night before. When their star actor arrives in a dangerously unhinged state, they must improvise on and off stage in ways they could not have imagined. By turns hilarious, harrowing, and horrifying, Inspired by True Events follows a tenacious group of show people who must determine at what cost the show must go on.

The production stars Jack Difalco as Colin, Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Lou Liberatore as Robert, Mallory Portnoy as Eileen and Dana Scurlock as Mary.

As Spahn’s play is set in a theatre’s green room, director Knud Adams will stage the production in the green room of 154 Christopher Street for an intimate audience of 40 theatergoers per performance.

Inspired By True Events received development workshops with New York Stage & Film, The Vineyard Theatre and EST.

The creative team of Inspired by True Events includes scenic design by Lindsay Fuori, costume design by Siena Zoë Allen, lighting design by Paige Seber, sound design by Peter Mills Weiss and props design by Sean Frank. Stage Manager is Jakob W. Plummer. Assistant Stage Manager is Giselle Raphaela. Technical Director is Sajari Hume. Production Management is by Out of the Box Theatrics.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski