Photo Coverage: They Dance! ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Takes Opening Night Bows

Dec. 4, 2017  

The new Broadway production of Once On This Island officially opened last night, December 3rd, at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W. 50th street, NYC), and is directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden, and choreographed by the critically-acclaimed Camille A. Brown.

Lea Salonga (Erzulie), Alex Newell (Asaka), Merle Dandridge (Papa Ge), and Quentin Earl Darrington (Agwe) are joined by newcomer, Hailey Kilgore (Ti Moune) with Phillip Boykin (Tonton Julian), Darlesia Cearcy (Storyteller), Rodrick Covington (Storyteller), Emerson Davis (Little Girl) Alysha Deslorieux(Andrea), Tyler Hardwick (Storyteller), Cassondra James (Storyteller), David Jennings (Armand), Grasan Kingsberry (Storyteller), Loren Lott (Storyteller), Kenita R. Miller (Mama Euralie), Isaac Powell (Daniel), T. Oliver Reid(Storyteller), Aurelia Williams (Storyteller), and Mia Williamson (Little Girl).

Once On This Island is written by the Tony Award-winning team Lynn Ahrens(Book and Lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (Music), and based on the novel "My Love, My Love" by Rosa Guy. This production features new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin who is joined by AnnMarie Milazzo.

Once On This Island is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

The cast of Once On This Island

The cast of Once On This Island

The cast of Once On This Island

The cast of Once On This Island

The cast of Once On This Island

The cast of Once On This Island

The cast of Once On This Island

The cast and creative team of Once On This Island

The cast and creative team of Once On This Island

The cast and creative team of Once On This Island

Rickey Tripp, T. Oliver Reid, Darlesia Cearcy

Rickey Tripp, T. Oliver Reid, Darlesia Cearcy

Darlesia Cearcy

Darlesia Cearcy

Isaac Powell

Isaac Powell

Tyler Hardwick

Tyler Hardwick

Emerson Davis, Mia Williamson

Emerson Davis, Mia Williamson

Philip Boykin

Philip Boykin

Philip Boykin

Tyler Hardwick, Cassondra James, Philip Boykin

Nikki M. James, Andy Mientus

Cassondra James

Cassondra James

David Jennings

David Jennings

Wesley Taylor, Isaac Powell

Quentin Earl Darrington

Quentin Earl Darrington

Rodrick Covington, Grasan Kingsberry

Rodrick Covington, Grasan Kingsberry

Grasan Kingsberry, Rodrick Covington, Philip Boykin

Grasan Kingsberry, Rodrick Covington, Philip Boykin

Lea Salonga, Philip Boykin

Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga

Alysha Deslorieux

Alysha Deslorieux

Alex Newell

Alex Newell

Merle Dandridge

Alex Newell, Merle Dandridge, Lea Salonga, Quentin Earl Darrington

Alex Newell, Merle Dandridge, Hailey Kilgore, Lea Salonga, Quentin Earl Darrington

Kenita R. Miller, Hailey Kilgore

Hailey Kilgore

Hailey Kilgore

Kenita R. Miller

Kenita R. Miller

AureLia Williams, Loren Lott

AureLia Williams, Loren Lott

