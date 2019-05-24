Photo Coverage: The Stars Arrive at the 69th Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards

May. 24, 2019  

Last night, May 23, the Outer Critics Circle Award ceremony was held!

The big winner this year was Hadestown, taking home 6 awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, Outstanding New Score, and Amber Gray for Outstanding Featured Actress!

Other shows with multiple awards included All My Sons, The Cher Show, The Ferryman, King Kong, and Tootsie. King Kong also took home a special achievement award for its puppetry team.

Check out the full list of winners here!

Stage favorites Jenn Colella, Tina Fey, Hamish Linklater, Lindsay Mendez, and Lily Rabe served as gala award presenters at the 69th Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards ceremony at Sardi's Restaurant.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out all the photos of the stars arriving on the red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Santino Fontana

Santino Fontana

Bob Mackie

Bob Mackie

Stephanie J. Block

Stephanie J. Block

Stephanie J. Block

Stephanie J. Block

Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus

Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus

Sebastian Arcelus

Helene Yorke

Helene Yorke

Joel Grey

Tina Fey

Tina Fey

Tina Fey

Brian d'Arcy James

Brian d'Arcy James

Brian d'Arcy James

Hamish Linklater

Benjamin Walker

Kaya Scodelario

Benjamin Walker

Benjamin Walker and Kaya Scodelario

Benjamin Walker and Kaya Scodelario

Benjamin Walker

Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston

John Cullum

John Cullum

Amber Gray

Amber Gray

Amber Gray and Celia Keenan-Bolger

Amber Gray and Celia Keenan-Bolger

Lindsay Mendez

Lindsay Mendez

Warren Carlyle

David Gordon

David Gordon

Fionnula Flanagan

Fionnula Flanagan

Robert Horn

Robert Horn

David Korins

David Korins and Warren Carlyle

Bradley King and wife

Bradley King

Lucy The Slut

Veronica J. Kuehn

Veronica J. Kuehn and Lucy The Slut

Lucy The Slut and Sam Rudy

Peter Hylenski and wife

Jenn Colella

Jenn Colella

Bobby Conte Thornton

Jen Colella

Bobby Conte Thornton

Jenn Colella and Bobby Conte

Bobby Conte Thornton

Montego Glover

Montego Glover

Oskar Eustis and Laurie Eustis

Oskar Eustis

Oskar Eustis

Tina Fey



    popup