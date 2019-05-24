Photo Coverage: The Stars Arrive at the 69th Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards

Last night, May 23, the Outer Critics Circle Award ceremony was held!

The big winner this year was Hadestown, taking home 6 awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, Outstanding New Score, and Amber Gray for Outstanding Featured Actress!

Other shows with multiple awards included All My Sons, The Cher Show, The Ferryman, King Kong, and Tootsie. King Kong also took home a special achievement award for its puppetry team.

Check out the full list of winners here!

Stage favorites Jenn Colella, Tina Fey, Hamish Linklater, Lindsay Mendez, and Lily Rabe served as gala award presenters at the 69th Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards ceremony at Sardi's Restaurant.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out all the photos of the stars arriving on the red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Santino Fontana



Santino Fontana



Bob Mackie



Bob Mackie



Stephanie J. Block



Stephanie J. Block



Stephanie J. Block



Stephanie J. Block



Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus



Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus



Sebastian Arcelus



Helene Yorke



Helene Yorke



Joel Grey



Tina Fey



Tina Fey



Tina Fey



Brian d'Arcy James



Brian d'Arcy James



Brian d'Arcy James



Hamish Linklater



Benjamin Walker



Kaya Scodelario



Benjamin Walker



Benjamin Walker and Kaya Scodelario



Benjamin Walker and Kaya Scodelario



Benjamin Walker



Bryan Cranston



Bryan Cranston



Bryan Cranston



John Cullum



John Cullum



Amber Gray



Amber Gray



Amber Gray and Celia Keenan-Bolger



Amber Gray and Celia Keenan-Bolger



Lindsay Mendez



Lindsay Mendez



Warren Carlyle



David Gordon



David Gordon



Fionnula Flanagan



Fionnula Flanagan



Robert Horn



Robert Horn



David Korins



David Korins and Warren Carlyle



Bradley King and wife



Bradley King



Lucy The Slut



Veronica J. Kuehn



Veronica J. Kuehn and Lucy The Slut



Lucy The Slut and Sam Rudy



Peter Hylenski and wife



Jenn Colella



Jenn Colella



Bobby Conte Thornton



Jen Colella



Bobby Conte Thornton



Jenn Colella and Bobby Conte



Bobby Conte Thornton



Montego Glover



Montego Glover



Oskar Eustis and Laurie Eustis



Oskar Eustis



Oskar Eustis



Tina Fey