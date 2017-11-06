THE LION KING
Click Here for More Articles on THE LION KING

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!

Nov. 6, 2017  

Last night at the Minskoff Theatre, The Lion King celebrated a huge milestone- 20 years on Broadway. Creative team members Julie Taymor, Tim Rice, Garth Fagan, Lebo M., Mark Mancina, Roger Allers, and Irene Mecchi joined hundreds of alumni and others for a special performance of the show, culminating in a surprise performance by The Lion King's Tony-nominated composer Elton John.

After 20 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 24 global productions have been seen by more than 90 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King is the only show in history to generate six productions worldwide running 15 or more years. Performed in eight different languages (Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), productions of The Lion King can currently be seen on Broadway, London's West End, Hamburg, Tokyo and Sapporo, Madrid, Mexico City, Scheveningen, Holland, and on tour across North America, for a total of nine productions running concurrently across the globe. Having played over 100 cities in 19 countries on every continent except Antarctica, The Lion King's worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

BroadwayWorld is taking you to the red carpet with the show's creators, alumni, and members of the Disney family below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Gaia Aikman

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Gaia Aikman

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Garth Fagan

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Garth Fagan

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Tom Alan Robbins

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Tom Alan Robbins

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Lebo M and guest

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Lebo M and guest

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Mark Mancina

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
John David Musso, Heather Headley

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Tim Rice

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Agustin Arguello

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Agustin Arguello

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Carlos Rivera

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Carlos Rivera

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Brielle Johnson, Benjamin Johnson

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Danny Rutigliano, Michael Curry

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Danny Rutigliano, Michael Curry

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Danny Rutigliano

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Danny Rutigliano

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Irene Mecchi, Roger Allers

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Julie Taymor

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Julie Taymor

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Elliot Goldenthal, Julie Taymor

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Ashley Brown

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Ashley Brown

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Kevin Cahoon

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Kevin Cahoon

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Caleb McLaughlin

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Caleb McLaughlin

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Heather Headley

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Heather Headley

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Patti Murin

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Patti Murin

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Caissie Levy, Patti Murin

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Caissie Levy, Patti Murin

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Caissie Levy

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Caissie Levy

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Sierra Boggess

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Sierra Boggess

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Christopher Jackson

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Christopher Jackson

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Jin Ha, David Henry Hwang

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Greg Hildreth, John Riddle

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Stephanie Umoh and Trista Dollison

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Stephanie Umoh and Trista Dollison

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Carmen Ruby Floyd

Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Carmen Ruby Floyd

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer Broski Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!
  • Photo Coverage: Time's Up! On the Red Carpet for THE 24 HOUR PLAYS
  • Photo Coverage: HELLO, DOLLY! Cast Dresses Up for Bette Midler's Hulaween!
  • Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
  • Photo Coverage: Wait No More! Enter the Rehearsal Room for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
  • Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of OEDIPUS EL REY

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com