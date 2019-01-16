Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE FERRYMAN Celebrate 100th Show on Broadway!

Today, the Broadway clan of The Ferryman celebrated their 100th Broadway performance. City Cakes baked up a giant goose shaped cake to celebrate the milestone! Check out the cast and their cake below!

The Ferryman won three 2018 Olivier Awards, including Best New Play (marking Jez Butterworth's second Olivier win), Best Actress Laura Donnelly, and Best Director Sam Mendes (marking his fourth Olivier win). The Ferryman also won three 2017 Evening Standard Awards, including Best Play and Best Director, as well as the Emerging Talent Award for Tom Glynn-Carney; three 2018 Whatsonstage Awards, including Best New Play, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor for Fra Fee; and was named the Best New Play at the 2018 UK Critics' Circle Awards.

The Ferryman is set in rural Northern Ireland in 1981. The Carney farmhouse is a hive of activity with preparations for the annual harvest. A day of hard work on the land and a traditional night of feasting and celebrations lie ahead. But this year they will be interrupted by a visitor.

Photo Credit: Monroe George



The cast of THE FERRYMAN with a cake from City Cakes