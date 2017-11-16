Hamilton
Photo Coverage: The Cast of HAMILTON Brings Latest #EduHam to Students

Nov. 16, 2017  

#EduHam is a series of HAMILTON Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10. This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 20,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see HAMILTON on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum.

Check out photos from the latest #EduHam below!

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Nik Walker

Nik Walker

Nik Walker

Nik Walker

Nik Walker with High School Students backstage

Nik Walker with High School Students backstage

Nik Walker

Nik Walker and Tyler McKenzie

Nik Walker, Tyler McKenzie, Lauren Boyd and Sasha Hollinger

Nik Walker

Nik Walker

Tyler McKenzie

Lauren Boyd

Sasha Hollinger

Tyler McKenzie and Lauren Boyd

Nik Walker, Tyler McKenzie, Lauren Boyd and Sasha Hollinger

Nik Walker, Tyler McKenzie, Lauren Boyd and Sasha Hollinger

Nik Walker

Sasha Hollinger, Lauren Boyd, Tyler McKenzie and Nik Walker

Nik Walker, Tyler McKenzie, Lauren Boyd and Sasha Hollinger

Lauren Boyd, Nik Walker, Sasha Hollinger and Tyler McKenzie

Lauren Boyd, Nik Walker, Sasha Hollinger and Tyler McKenzie

