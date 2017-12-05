Photo Coverage: The Best Day Ever! SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Takes Opening Night Bows

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS
Dec. 5, 2017  

SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway officially opened just last night, December 4th, at The Palace Theatre. SpongeBob SquarePants is a new musical with a book by Kyle Jarrow, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and conceived and directed by Tina Landau.

The SpongeBob SquarePants cast includes Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton and Danny Skinner as Patrick Star.

Stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. Get ready to dive to all-new depths of theatrical innovation at SpongeBob SquarePants, where the power of optimism really can save the world!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

The cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

The cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

The cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

The cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

The cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

The cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

The cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

Brian Ray Norris

Wesley Taylor

Gavin Lee

Lilli Cooper

Danny Skinner

Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater

The cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

Danny Skinner, Ethan Slater, Lilli Cooper

The cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

The cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

The cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

The cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

Ethan Slater

The cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

Ethan Slater, Gavin Lee and the cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANT

Lilli Cooper

Ethan Slater

