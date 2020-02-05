Photo Coverage: TINA Cast Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway!

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL just celebrated a mountain-high moment at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, as the company posed backstage for the show's milestone 100th performances. Check out photos below!

Tina began performances on Saturday, October 12, 2019 and officially opened on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street).

A new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. The West End production is now booking through June 27, 2020. A German production also opened in Spring 2019 at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg and is now booking through August 30, 2020.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, choreography is by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and casting by Telsey + Company.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broksi



The cast, band, and crew of TINA



The cast of TINA



Nkeke Obi-Melekwe, Dawnn Lewis, Adrienne Warren, Jessica Rush, Nick Rashad Burroughs