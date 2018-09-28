Photo Coverage: THE NAP Cast Takes Opening Night Bows!

THE NAP
Sep. 28, 2018  

Manhattan Theatre Club's 2018-2019 season officially kicked off last night with the American premiere of The Nap, written by Olivier Award nominee Richard Bean and directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!

The cast of The Nap features Alexandra Billings ("Transparent," "Goliath," recipient of the HRC Visibility Award), Tony Award nominee John Ellison Conlee (Murder Ballad, The Full Monty, "Boardwalk Empire"), two-time Tony Award nominee Johanna Day (Proof, Sweat, "Madam Secretary"), four-time and 2018 United States National Snooker Champion Ahmed Aly Elsayed, Ethan Hova (Metrocards, "The Blacklist"), Heather Lind (Incognito, Othello, "Turn"), Max Gordon Moore (Saint Joan, Indecent), Bhavesh Patel (Present Laughter, War Horse), Thomas Jay Ryan(The Crucible, In The Next Room or The Vibrator Play, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), and Ben Schnetzer(Sticks and Bones, Pride, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan).

The Nap is a very funny look at the world of snooker - the British version of pool. Dylan Spokes, a fast-rising young star arrives for a championship tournament only to be confronted by the authorities warning him of the repercussions of match fixing. Before he knows it, Dylan's forced into underhanded dealings with a cast of wildly colorful characters that include his ex-convict dad, saucy mum, quick-tongued manager and a renowned gangster, to boot. It's a fast-paced comedy thriller where, in an exciting twist, the tournament unfolds live on stage. In its British premiere, The Guardian raved, "Ingenious," The Observer cheered, "Outrageously funny," and The Daily Mail called The Nap "brilliant and terrifically inventive."

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Ahmed Aly Elsayed, Ethan Hova

Bhavesh Patel, Max Gordon Moore

Thomas Jay Ryan, Johanna Day

John Ellison Conlee, Alexandra Billings

Ben Schnetzer, Heather Lind

The cast of THE NAP

The cast of THE NAP

The cast of THE NAP

The cast of THE NAP

Bhavesh Patel

Bhavesh Patel

Thomas Jay Ryan

Thomas Jay Ryan

John Ellison Conlee

John Ellison Conlee

Ethan Hova

Ethan Hova

Lynne Meadow, Richard Bean, Barry Grove

Lynne Meadow, Richard Bean, Barry Grove

Ahmed Aly Elsayed

Ahmed Aly Elsayed

Max Gordon Moore

Max Gordon Moore

Ben Schnetzer

Ben Schnetzer

Bianca Leigh

Bianca Leigh

Jack Mikesell

Jack Mikesell

Heather Lind

Heather Lind

Alexandra Billings

Alexandra Billings

Johanna Day

Johanna Day

