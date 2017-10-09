Photo Coverage: THE HONEYMOONERS Takes Opening Night Bows at Paper Mill Playhouse
Paper Mill Playhouse, by special arrangement with Jeffrey Finn, presents the world-premiere production of the new musical comedy The Honeymooners, based on the CBS television series, with book by Dusty Kay and Bill Nuss, music by Stephen Weiner, and lyrics by Peter Mills.
America's favorite dreamers have a brand-new scheme. The Honeymooners is a world-premiere musical comedy inspired by the classic television series. Ralph Kramden and his buddy Ed Norton are back and still shooting for the moon. After shocking their wives by winning a high-profile jingle contest, they are catapulted out of Brooklyn and into the cutthroat world of Madison Avenue advertising, where they discover that their quest for the American Dream might cost them their friendship. Filled with big laughs and an infectious score, The Honeymooners will bang-zoom its way into your heart.
The principal cast features Tony Award winner Michael McGrath as Ralph Kramden, Michael Mastro as Ed Norton, Leslie Kritzer as Alice Kramden, andTony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy as Trixie Norton, with Lewis Cleale as Bryce Bennett, Lewis J. Stadlen as Old Man Faciamatta, and David Wohl as Allen Upshaw.
This world-premiere musical features direction from Tony Award-winner John Rando, choreography by Emmy Award-winner Joshua Bergasse with musical direction and vocal arrangements by Remy Kurs.
Performances began Thursday, September 28, 2017, for a limited run through Sunday, October 29, 2017, at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive) in Millburn, NJ. WE're taking you inside opening night below!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Leslie Kritzer, Michael Mastro and Laura Bell Bundy
Leslie Kritzer, Michael McGrath, Michael Mastro and Laura Bell Bundy
The Cast of The Honeymooners
David Wohl and Michael L. Walters
Laura Bell Bundy and Michael Mastro
Leslie Kritzer and Michael McGrath
Laura Bell Bundy and Leslie Kritzer
Michael Mastro and Michael McGrath
Lewis Cleale, Laura Bell Bundy, Michael Mastro and Michael McGrath
David Wohl, Lewis Cleale, Laura Bell Bundy, Michael Mastro, Michael McGrath, Leslie Kritzer and Lewis J. Stadlen
