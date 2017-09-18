Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of Suzan-Lori Parks'Â IN THE BLOOD

Signature Theatre is presenting Pulitzer Prize-winner Suzan-Lori Parks' The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A & In the Blood. This is the first time these acclaimed plays will be presented together; they will run simultaneously at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues). These two plays mark the final productions of Parks' Signature Residency One.

In these modern remixes of Nathaniel Hawthorne's classic novel The Scarlet Letter, Pulitzer Prize-winner Suzan-Lori Parks conjures two distinct interpretations of Hester, Western literature's most famous adulteress.

In the Blood's Hester La Negrita is a penniless mother of five condemned by the men who love her. Hester turns to former lovers, friends, and the institutions meant to support her, only to be spurned by them all with devastating consequences. These two plays form a haunting and powerful indictment of the way we live now.

The cast includes Lortel Award-nominee Jocelyn Bioh (Signature's Everybody), Michael Braun (Signature'sEverybody), Obie Award-winner Russell G. Jones (Father Comes Home From the Wars), Ana Reeder (When It's You), Tony Award-nominee and Drama Desk Award-winner Saycon Sengbloh (Eclipsed), Tony Award-winner Frank Wood(Signature's Angels in America). The creative team includes Louisa Thompson (Scenic Design), Montana Blanco (Costume Design), Yi Zhao (Lighting Design), Matt Tierney (Sound Design), J. David Brimmer (Fight Direction). Terri K. Kohler is the Production Stage Manager. Casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon



Christine Lahti



Christine Lahti



Jamar Williams



Jamar Williams



Mirirai Sithole



Mirirai Sithole



Sarah Benson



Sarah Benson



Lileana Blain-Cruz



Lileana Blain-Cruz



Mark Brokaw



Mark Brokaw



Sarah Benson and Suzan-Lori Parks



Frank Wood



Frank Wood



Russell G. Jones



Russell G. Jones



Dave Malloy and guest



Michael Braun



Michael Braun



Jocelyn Bioh



Jocelyn Bioh



Ana Reeder



Ana Reeder



Saycon Sengbloh



Saycon Sengbloh



The cast of in the Blood



The cast and creatives of In the Blood