Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of Suzan-Lori Parks'Â IN THE BLOOD

Sep. 18, 2017  

Signature Theatre is presenting Pulitzer Prize-winner Suzan-Lori Parks' The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A & In the Blood. This is the first time these acclaimed plays will be presented together; they will run simultaneously at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues). These two plays mark the final productions of Parks' Signature Residency One.

In these modern remixes of Nathaniel Hawthorne's classic novel The Scarlet Letter, Pulitzer Prize-winner Suzan-Lori Parks conjures two distinct interpretations of Hester, Western literature's most famous adulteress.

In the Blood's Hester La Negrita is a penniless mother of five condemned by the men who love her. Hester turns to former lovers, friends, and the institutions meant to support her, only to be spurned by them all with devastating consequences. These two plays form a haunting and powerful indictment of the way we live now.

The cast includes Lortel Award-nominee Jocelyn Bioh (Signature's Everybody), Michael Braun (Signature'sEverybody), Obie Award-winner Russell G. Jones (Father Comes Home From the Wars), Ana Reeder (When It's You), Tony Award-nominee and Drama Desk Award-winner Saycon Sengbloh (Eclipsed), Tony Award-winner Frank Wood(Signature's Angels in America). The creative team includes Louisa Thompson (Scenic Design), Montana Blanco (Costume Design), Yi Zhao (Lighting Design), Matt Tierney (Sound Design), J. David Brimmer (Fight Direction). Terri K. Kohler is the Production Stage Manager. Casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

Christine Lahti

Christine Lahti

Jamar Williams

Jamar Williams

Mirirai Sithole

Mirirai Sithole

Sarah Benson

Sarah Benson

Lileana Blain-Cruz

Lileana Blain-Cruz

Mark Brokaw

Mark Brokaw

Sarah Benson and Suzan-Lori Parks

Frank Wood

Frank Wood

Russell G. Jones

Russell G. Jones

Dave Malloy and guest

Michael Braun

Michael Braun

Jocelyn Bioh

Jocelyn Bioh

Ana Reeder

Ana Reeder

Saycon Sengbloh

Saycon Sengbloh

The cast of in the Blood

The cast and creatives of In the Blood

