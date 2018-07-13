Photo Coverage: Second Stage Celebrates Opening Night of MARY PAGE MARLOWE, with Tatiana Maslany, & More!

Second Stage Theater's Mary Page Marlowe, directed by Lila Neugebauer, opened last night, July 12.

Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe's cast features Blair Brown, Kayli Carter,Audrey Corsa, Marcia DeBonis, Nick Dillenburg, Ryan Foust, Tess Frazer, Emma Geer, Grace Gummer, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Brian Kerwin, Tatiana Maslany, Kellie Overbey, Susan Pourfar, Maria Elena Ramirez, Elliot Villar, and Gary Wilmes.

If you looked back on eleven moments from your life, would you recognize yourself, or would you see a stranger? Mary Page Marlowe is a seemingly ordinary accountant from Ohio who has experienced pain and joy, success and failure. In this sweeping but intimate play, Tracy Letts gives us a haunting portrait of a complex woman, demonstrating how a series of forgotten moments can add up to one memorable life.

We're taking you inside opening night below!

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon



