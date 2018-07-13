SECOND STAGE THEATRE
Photo Coverage: Second Stage Celebrates Opening Night of MARY PAGE MARLOWE, with Tatiana Maslany, & More!

Jul. 13, 2018  

Second Stage Theater's Mary Page Marlowe, directed by Lila Neugebauer, opened last night, July 12.

Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe's cast features Blair Brown, Kayli Carter,Audrey Corsa, Marcia DeBonis, Nick Dillenburg, Ryan Foust, Tess Frazer, Emma Geer, Grace Gummer, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Brian Kerwin, Tatiana Maslany, Kellie Overbey, Susan Pourfar, Maria Elena Ramirez, Elliot Villar, and Gary Wilmes.

If you looked back on eleven moments from your life, would you recognize yourself, or would you see a stranger? Mary Page Marlowe is a seemingly ordinary accountant from Ohio who has experienced pain and joy, success and failure. In this sweeping but intimate play, Tracy Letts gives us a haunting portrait of a complex woman, demonstrating how a series of forgotten moments can add up to one memorable life.

We're taking you inside opening night below!

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

Gary Wilmes

Gary Wilmes

Brian Kerwin

Brian Kerwin

Ryan Foust

Ryan Foust

Zell Steele Morrow and Ryan Foust

Zell Steele Morrow

Zell Steele Morrow

Elliot Villar

Elliot Villar

David Aaron Baker

David Aaron Baker

Kayli Carter and Audrey Corsa

Kayli Carter

Kayli Carter

Audrey Corsa

Audrey Corsa

Maria Elena Ramirez

Maria Elena Ramirez

Blair Brown

Blair Brown

Susan Pourfar

Susan Pourfar

Marcia DeBonis

Marcia DeBonis

Nick Dillenburg

Nick Dillenburg

Tatiana Maslany

Tatiana Maslany

Emma Geer

Emma Geer

Mia Sinclair Jenness

Mia Sinclair Jenness

Tess Frazer

Tess Frazer

Lila Neugebauer

Lila Neugebauer

Susan Pourfar, Emma Geer, Tatiana Maslany, Carole Rothman, Kellie Overbey, Lila Neugebauer, Mia Sinclair Jenness, and Blair Brown

Grace Gummer

Grace Gummer

Tracy Letts and Lila Neugebauer

Tracy Letts and Lila Neugebauer

