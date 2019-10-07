Photo Coverage: SLAVE PLAY Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
The Best of Broadway gathered at the Golden Theatre last night, October 6, to celebrate the arrival of Slave Play, the acclaimed new play by Jeremy O. Harris, directed by Robert O'Hara, opens tonight, October 6, at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street). Broadway World was there for the big night and we're taking you inside the festivities below!
The cast for Slave Play features Ato Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, Sullivan Jones, Joaquina Kalukango, Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Annie McNamara, and Paul Alexander Nolan. The cast is being understudied by Eboni Flowers, Thomas Keegan, Jakeem Dante Powell, and Elizabeth Stahlmann.
The creative team for the production includes Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (scenic design), four-time Drama Desk Award nominee Dede Ayite (costume design), Drama Desk Award nominee Jiyoun Chang (lighting design), three-time Drama Desk Award nominee Lindsay Jones (sound design and original music), Amauta Marston-Firmino (dramaturg), Byron Easley (movement), Drama Desk Award winner Claire Warden (intimacy and fight director), Doug Nevin (production counsel), and Taylor Williams (casting director). Mark Shacket serves as Executive Producer.
The Old South lives on at the MacGregor Plantation - in the breeze, in the cotton fields...and in the crack of the whip. It's an antebellum fever-dream, where fear and desire entwine in the looming shadow of the Master's House. Jim trembles as Kaneisha handles melons in the cottage, Alana perspires in time with the plucking of Phillip's fiddle in the boudoir, while Dustin cowers at the heel of Gary's big, black boot in the barn. Nothing is as it seems, and yet everything is as it seems.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Irene Sofia Lucio, Ato Blankson-Wood, Sullivan Jones, Paul Alexander Nolan, Joaquina Kalukango, Annie McNamara, James Cusati-Moyer, Chalia La Tour
Irene Sofia Lucio, Ato Blankson-Wood, Sullivan Jones, Paul Alexander Nolan, Joaquina Kalukango, Annie McNamara, James Cusati-Moyer, Chalia La Tour
Irene Sofia Lucio, Ato Blankson-Wood, Sullivan Jones, Paul Alexander Nolan, Joaquina Kalukango, Annie McNamara, James Cusati-Moyer, Chalia La Tour
Irene Sofia Lucio, Ato Blankson-Wood, Sullivan Jones, Paul Alexander Nolan, Joaquina Kalukango, Annie McNamara, James Cusati-Moyer, Chalia La Tour
Irene Sofia Lucio, Ato Blankson-Wood, Sullivan Jones, Paul Alexander Nolan, Joaquina Kalukango, Annie McNamara, James Cusati-Moyer, Chalia La Tour
Joaquina Kalukango, Robert O'Hara, Annie McNamara
Robert O'Hara and the cast of SLAVE PLAY
Robert O'Hara, Jeremy O. Harris, and the cast of SLAVE PLAY
Robert O'Hara, Jeremy O. Harris, and the cast of SLAVE PLAY
Robert O'Hara, Jeremy O. Harris, and the cast of SLAVE PLAY
Robert O'Hara, Jeremy O. Harris, and the cast of SLAVE PLAY
Robert O'Hara, Jeremy O. Harris, and the cast of SLAVE PLAY
Robert O'Hara, Jeremy O. Harris, and the cast of SLAVE PLAY
Robert O'Hara, Jeremy O. Harris, and the cast of SLAVE PLAY
Jeremy O. Harris, Robert O'Hara
Jeremy O. Harris
Elizabeth Stahlman
Elizabeth Stahlman
Ato Blankson Wood
Ato Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer
Jeremy O. Harris
Jeremy O. Harris
Jeremy O. Harris
Irene Sofia Lucio, Chalia La Tour
Annie McNamara, Sullivan Jones
Paul Alexander Nolan, Joaquina Kalukango
Joaquina Kalukango, Jeremy O. Harris
Jeremy O. Harris, Veronica Farrish, John Farrish
Robert O'Hara, Jeremy O. Harris
Robert O'Hara, Jeremy O. Harris