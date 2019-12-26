Photo Coverage: Remembering Tony Award-Winner Richard Easton
BroadwayWorld was saddened to report the passing of Broadway veteran, Tony Award winner Richard Easton. He was 86 years old.
Take a look back on Easton's life and career with a collection of vintage photos from our archives.
Easton won a Tony for his performance in Tom Stoppard's The Invention of Love in 2001.
He appeared in order a dozen Broadway shows throughout his career, making his Broadway debut in The Country Wife in 1957. Some of his other Broadway credits include The Cherry Orchard (1968), Hamlet (1969), Noises Off (2001), Henry IV (2003), Macbeth (2013), and many more.
Easton was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame in 2008.
On television, Easton starred in the BBC series The Brothers, played Captain Stapley on Doctor Who, and Benjamin Franklin in a 2002 PBS miniseries.
His film credits include Kenneth Branagh's Henry V (1989), Gus Van Sant's Finding Forrester (2000), and Sam Mendes' Revolutionary Road (2008).
Read his full list of credits here.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Richard Easton attending the Meet & Greet the cast of "ELLING" on October 19, 2010 at the Ballet Tech Rehearsal Studios in New York City. The play will open on November 21, 2010 at the Barrymore Theatre.
Richard Easton attending The New Group benefit evening honoring Ethan Hawke at Pier Sixty - Chelsea Piers in New York City. November 10, 2008
Richard Easton attending the Primary Stages 23rd Anniversary Gala honoring Jack O'Brien and Daryl Roth at a Private Club in New York City. November 12, 2007
Richard Easton attending the Primary Stages 23rd Anniversary Gala honoring Jack O'Brien and Daryl Roth at a Private Club in New York City. November 12, 2007
Richard Easton attending the Primary Stages 23rd Anniversary Gala honoring Jack O'Brien and Daryl Roth at a Private Club in New York City. November 12, 2007
Richard Easton attending the Opening Night Performance of ASSASSINS at Studio 54 in New York City. April 22, 2004
Richard Easton and Ann Kaufman Schneider attending the Opening Night Performance of ASSASSINS at Studio 54 in New York City. April 22, 2004
Alec Baldwin and Richard Easton during the Curtain Call for The Opening Night Performance of The Roundabout Theatre Company's Production of ENTERTAINING MR. SLOANE at the Laura Pels Theatre in New York City. March 16, 2006
Chris Carmack, Jan Maxwell, Alec Baldwin and Richard Easton during the Curtain Call for The Opening Night Performance of The Roundabout Theatre Company's Production of ENTERTAINING MR. SLOANE at the Laura Pels Theatre in New York City. March 16, 2006
Chris Carmack, Jan Maxwell, Alec Baldwin and Richard Easton during the Curtain Call for The Opening Night Performance of The Roundabout Theatre Company's Production of ENTERTAINING MR. SLOANE at the Laura Pels Theatre in New York City. March 16, 2006
Richard Easton, Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Coolidge, Denis O'Hare and Jeremy Shamos attending the Meet & Greet the cast of "ELLING" on October 19, 2010 at the Ballet Tech Rehearsal Studios in New York City. The play will open on November 21, 2010 at the Barrymore Theatre.
Richard Easton attending the Meet & Greet the cast of "ELLING" on October 19, 2010 at the Ballet Tech Rehearsal Studios in New York City. The play will open on November 21, 2010 at the Barrymore Theatre.
Richard Easton attending the Opening Night After Party for 'Macbeth' at Avery Fisher Hall on November 21, 2013 in New York City.
Richard Easton, Triney Sandoval and Derek Wilson attending the Opening Night After Party for 'Macbeth' at Avery Fisher Hall on November 21, 2013 in New York City.
Richard Easton, Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Coolidge, Denis O'Hare, Jeremy Shamos and Doug Hughes attending the Meet & Greet the cast of "ELLING" on October 19, 2010 at the Ballet Tech Rehearsal Studios in New York City. The play will open on November 21, 2010 at the Barrymore Theatre.