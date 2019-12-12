Tony Winning Broadway Veteran Richard Easton Has Died at Age 86

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway veteran the Tony Award winner Richard Easton has died. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Easton was 86.

Easton won a Tony for his performance in Tom Stoppard's The Invention of Love in 2001.

He appeared in order a dozen Broadway shows throughout his career, making his Broadway debut in The Country Wife in 1957. Some of his other Broadway credits include The Cherry Orchard (1968), Hamlet (1969), Noises Off (2001), Henry IV (2003), Macbeth (2013), and many more.

Easton was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame in 2008.

On television, Easton starred in the BBC series The Brothers, played Captain Stapley on Doctor Who, and Benjamin Franklin in a 2002 PBS miniseries.

His film credits include Kenneth Branagh's Henry V (1989), Gus Van Sant's Finding Forrester (2000), and Sam Mendes' Revolutionary Road (2008).

