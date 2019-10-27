Photo Coverage: Remembering Diahann Carroll

Earlier this month, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report that singer and actress Diahann Carroll had died.

Today, we're remembering her by taking a look back in our photo archives.

Carroll was a Broadway stage veteran starring on Broadway in Agnes of God, House of Flowers, and No Strings, the latter of which earned her a Tony Award, the first given to a black woman for best actress in a lead role of a musical.

Carroll was best known for starring as Julia Baker, a widowed nurse raising a young son, on the comedy Julia, becoming the first African-American female to star in a non-stereotypical role in her own primetime network series. Carroll received an Emmy nomination and a Golden Globe for her role on the series.

Check out the flashback photos below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Diahann Carroll attends the 1984 Emmy's in Los Angeles, California.



Diahann Carroll attends the Tony Awards in New York City, 1981



Diahann Carroll attends the 1984 Emmy's in Los Angeles, California.



Diahann Carroll, âa???"Juliaâa?? Exhibit at the National Museum of African American History & Culture on January 15, 2017 in Washington,D.C..



Diahann Carroll in New York City, May 1, 1979



Diahann Carroll attends 37th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 22, 1985 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.



Diahann Carroll, Linda Evans, and Joan Collins at the Emmy Awards, September 23, 1984



Theatre Marquee installation of Broadway's 'A Raisin In The Sun' starring Denzel Washington, Diahann Carroll and Anika Noni Rose at the Barrymore Theatre on January 13, 2014 in New York City.



Diahann Carroll attends the National Board of Review Film Awards at the Tavern on the Green on 2/9/1998 in New York City.



Diahann Carroll Leaving Tavern On The Green Restaurant in her Limo / Car in New York City. May 1985



Diahann Carroll photographed at the Emmy Awards in September, 1985 in Los Angeles, California



Diahann Carroll and Esther Shapiro photographed at Spago's in September, 1986.



Diahann Carroll in New York City in 1986.



Diahann Carrolll attends A Barnes & Noble in store book signing for new Memoir 'Diahann!' on April 1, 1986 in New York City.



Diahann Carroll photographed at Barnes & Noble in NYC in April, 1986.



Diahann Carrolll in New York City, May 1, 1985



Diahann Carrolll attends Commitment To Life Benefit for AIDS Project Los Angeles on September 19, 1985 at the Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles, California.



Diahann Carroll in California in 1986.



Diahann Carroll at the 1985 Emmy's in Los Angeles.



Diahann Carrolll in New York, June 1, 1983