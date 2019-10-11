Photo Coverage: Rebecca Naomi Jones Receives Portrait at Sardi's

Rebecca Naomi Jones was recently honored with a portrait at Sardi's! BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate, and you can check out photos below!

Rebecca Naomi Jones is currently starring in Oklahoma! on Broadway She has also performed on Broadway in Significant Other, American Idiot, Passing Strange, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. She just finished a run of the acclaimed new play Marie and Rosetta at the Atlantic Theater. Other NY work includes Murder Ballad at MTC (Lilly Award and Lucille Lortel nomination), Signature Theater's production of Big Love (Drama League nomination), The Fortress of Solitude (Public Theater), Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park), Wig Out! (Vineyard Theatre), and the recent ENCORES production of God Bless You Mr. Rosewater.

Earlier this Summer Rebecca also performed at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Cost of Living. Films include The Big Sick (upcoming, produced by Judd Apatow), Ratter (2014 Slamdance Film Festival Selection), Ordinary World (2015 TriBeCa Film Festival Selection), Passing Strange (Spike Lee), and the documentary Broadway Idiot. Select Television: "Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll," "Inside Amy Schumer," "Limitless," "Difficult People," "High Maintenance" and "Blue Bloods."

Photo Credit: Monroe George



Rebecca Naomi Jones and The Cast of Oklahoma!



