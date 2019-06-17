ROCK OF AGES
Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!

Jun. 17, 2019  

ROCK OF AGES is returning to the New York stage this summer in a special 10th Anniversary Production at New World Stages! The return production of the musical begins performances on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, for a 16-week limited engagement through Sunday, September 29, 2019.

ROCK OF AGES opened on Broadway on April 7, 2009, for a monumental six-year run of 2,350 performances, carving the musical a spot in the Broadway history books as one of the Top 30 Longest-running Shows of All Time. In honor of the show's landmark anniversary, this production will reunite Rock of Ages' award-winning Broadway creative team - Chris D'Arienzo's hilarious original story will be mounted at New World Stages by Tony-nominated director Kristin Hanggi (Once Upon A One More Time) and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine (Come From Away), in participation with the musical's original Broadway design team.

The cast will star CJ Eldred (Desperate Measures) as Drew and Kirsten Scott (Jersey Boys) as Sherrie, with original Broadway cast member Mitchell Jarvis (Gettin' the Band Back Together) and Katie Webber (Wicked) reprising their roles of Lonny and Waitress #1, respectively. Additional cast members include PJ Griffith (American Idiot) as Stacee Jaxx, Matt Ban (Spamalot National Tour) as Dennis, Dane Biren ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as Franz,Rock of Ages Las Vegas alum Tiffany Engen (Legally Blonde) as Regina, Tom Galantich (Mamma Mia!) as Hertz, and Jeannette Bayardelle (The Color Purple) as Justice/Mother. Rounding out the ensemble are Rock of Ages Las Vegas alumni Ashley En-Fu Matthews and Leah Reed, Michael Mahany(Spring Awakening), Mekhai Lee (The Color Purple National Tour), Kevin Michael Raponey (A Chorus Line National Tour), Justin Colombo (Kinky Boots), and Autumn Guzzardi (9 to 5).

The company just met the press and we're giving you a special sneak peek below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
"Rock of Ages" 10th Anniversary Production

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
"Rock of Ages" 10th Anniversary Production

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
"Rock of Ages" 10th Anniversary Production

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
"Rock of Ages" 10th Anniversary Production

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
"Rock of Ages" 10th Anniversary Production

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
AurÃ©lien Budynek

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
AurÃ©lien Budynek

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
AurÃ©lien Budynek

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
AurÃ©lien Budynek

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
AurÃ©lien Budynek and Mitchell Jarvis

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
AurÃ©lien Budynek and Mitchell Jarvis

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
Mitchell Jarvis

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
Mitchell Jarvis

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
Mitchell Jarvis

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
Mitchell Jarvis

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
Mitchell Jarvis

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
CJ Eldred and Mitchell Jarvis

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
CJ Eldred

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
Mitchell Jarvis and Kristen Scott

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
Mitchell Jarvis and Kristen Scott

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
Kristen Scott

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
Kristen Scott

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
Katie Webber and Kirsten Scott

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
Kirsten Scott

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
Katie Webber and Kirsten Scott

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
Kirsten Scott

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
Katie Webber and Kristen Scott

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
CJ Eldred

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
CJ Eldred and Kristen Scott with cast

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
CJ Eldred and Kristen Scott

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
CJ Eldred

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
Kristen Scott and CJ Eldred

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
CJ Eldred and Kristen Scott

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
CJ Eldred and Kristen Scott

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
CJ Eldred and Kristen Scott

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
Katie Webber and Matt Ban

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
Katie Webber

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
Katie Webber

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
Mitchell Jarvis and cast

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
Matt Ban, Mitchell Jarvis and CJ Eldred

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
Matt Ban, Mitchell Jarvis and CJ Eldred

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
Matt Ban, Mitchell Jarvis and CJ Eldred

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
Matt Ban, Mitchell Jarvis and CJ Eldred

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
CJ Eldred

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
CJ Eldred

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
CJ Eldred and Mitchell Jarvis

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
Mitchell Jarvis and CJ Eldred

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
CJ Eldred and Mitchell Jarvis with cast

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
CJ Eldred and Mitchell Jarvis with cast

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
Matt Ban, Mitchell Jarvis and CJ Eldred with cast

Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Gets Ready for NYC Return!
Mitchell Jarvis and cast

