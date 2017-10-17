Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala

In addition to producing great theatre works, Primary Stages produced one of this season's most exciting Galas. The 2017 event, celebrating Artistic Honorees Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, Producer Honorees Janet B. Rosen & Marvin Rosen, and Corporate Honorees Jose Mendez and Katie Graziano, was a glamorous and talent-filled evening at Tribeca 360 with a full view of lower Manhattan as a backdrop to the festivities.

Primary Stages Founder & Executive Producer Casey Childs, Artistic Director Andrew Leynse, and Executive Director Shane D. Hudson guided the evening, highlighting the activities of Primary Stages, which since it's founding in 1984 has grown into one of New York's leading Off-Broadway theater companies.

The evening featured performances by Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo, Liz Callaway, Quentin Earl Darrington, Tom Kirdahy, Terrence McNally, as well as the creators of In Transit, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, James-Allen Ford, Russ Kaplan, and Sara Wordsworth, along with members of the original Broadway cast: David Abeles, Laurel Harris, Erin Mackey, Chesney Snow, James Snyder, Mariand Torres, AureLia Williams-Philpotts, and Margo Siebert. The evening also featured speakers from each of Primary Stages 2017/18 productions: Kimberly Senior and Thom Sesma (Discord); Kate Hamill and Jason O'Connell (Pride and Prejudice); Benjamin Kamine (A Walk with Mr. Heifetz); and Sharon Washington (Feeding the Dragon).

Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, the Tony Award winning songwriting team of Ragtime, Once on This Island, and Anastasia performed one of their early compositions titled "Nice Fighting You" which was from "Lucky Stiff"- the team's first Off-Broadway show in 1988. It was certainly a room full of "Lucky Stiff's" at Tribeca 360 for the spectacular Primary Stages Gala last night.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



