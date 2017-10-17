Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala

Oct. 17, 2017  

In addition to producing great theatre works, Primary Stages produced one of this season's most exciting Galas. The 2017 event, celebrating Artistic Honorees Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, Producer Honorees Janet B. Rosen & Marvin Rosen, and Corporate Honorees Jose Mendez and Katie Graziano, was a glamorous and talent-filled evening at Tribeca 360 with a full view of lower Manhattan as a backdrop to the festivities.

Primary Stages Founder & Executive Producer Casey Childs, Artistic Director Andrew Leynse, and Executive Director Shane D. Hudson guided the evening, highlighting the activities of Primary Stages, which since it's founding in 1984 has grown into one of New York's leading Off-Broadway theater companies.

The evening featured performances by Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo, Liz Callaway, Quentin Earl Darrington, Tom Kirdahy, Terrence McNally, as well as the creators of In Transit, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, James-Allen Ford, Russ Kaplan, and Sara Wordsworth, along with members of the original Broadway cast: David Abeles, Laurel Harris, Erin Mackey, Chesney Snow, James Snyder, Mariand Torres, AureLia Williams-Philpotts, and Margo Siebert. The evening also featured speakers from each of Primary Stages 2017/18 productions: Kimberly Senior and Thom Sesma (Discord); Kate Hamill and Jason O'Connell (Pride and Prejudice); Benjamin Kamine (A Walk with Mr. Heifetz); and Sharon Washington (Feeding the Dragon).

Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, the Tony Award winning songwriting team of Ragtime, Once on This Island, and Anastasia performed one of their early compositions titled "Nice Fighting You" which was from "Lucky Stiff"- the team's first Off-Broadway show in 1988. It was certainly a room full of "Lucky Stiff's" at Tribeca 360 for the spectacular Primary Stages Gala last night.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Stephen Flaherty & Lynn Ahrens

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Primary Stages 2017 gala

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Shane D. Hudson, Jose Mendez, Katie Graziano, Producer Honorees

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Andrew Leynse, Artistic Director & Shane D. Hudson, Executive Director Primary Stages,

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Casey Childs, Founder/Executive Director Primary Stages

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Terrence McNally

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Marvin Rosen & Janet B Rosen

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Andrew Leynse & Shane D. Hudson

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty, Lynn Ahrens

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Stephen Flaherty & Lynn Ahrens

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Liz Callaway

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Ramin Karimloo

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Casey Childs & William Ivey Long

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Lynn Ahrens, Tom Kirdahy, Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Joe Grifasi, Mary Beth Peil, Richard Maltby Jr., Jamie deRoy

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Liz Callaway & Jamie deRoy

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Mary Beth Peil, Casey Childs, Terrence McNally

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Frances Ruffelle

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Liz Callaway, Jamie deRoy, Ramin Karimloo

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Frances Ruffelle, AnDrew Halliday, Eda Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Lee Tannen, Mary Beth Peil

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Kimberly Senior & Thom Sesma

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Barry Kleinbort, Eda Sorokoff, Christina Rose, Jack Gindi

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala

Jamie deRoy & Frances Ruffelle

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala

Jamie deRoy, Stephen Flaherty Lynn Ahrens

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Dan Foster, Abby Schroeder, Joe Benincasa

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
James Snyder

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Liz Callaway

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Liz Callaway

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Ramin Karimloo

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Quentin Earl Darrington

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
IN TRANSIT: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Russ Kaplan, Sara Wordsworth, Russ Kaplan, James Snyder, Laurel Harris, Moya Angela, Rick Hip-Flores, Mariand Torres, AureLia Williams, Margo Seibert, Chesney Snow

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Jason O'Connell & Kate Hamill

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Trevor Hardwick & Stephen Flaherty

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Richard Maltby Jr. & Mary Beth Peil

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
CK Swett, Live Auction

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Primary Stages 2017 Gala

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Abby Schroeder & Barry Kleinbort

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Lynn Ahrens & Eda Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Stephen Flaherty, Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens

Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
Primary Stages 2017 Gala


Related Articles

From This Author Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen Sorokoff Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Honors Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at 2017 Gala
  • Photo Coverage: Marilyn Maye Will Head Opening Night at Cabaret Convention
  • Photo Coverage: LYNDA CARTER (AKA Wonder Woman) Brings Her Concert to the Appel Room at JALC
  • Photo Coverage: Rita Wilson Returns to Cafe Carlyle
  • Photo Coverage: Betty Buckley Sings for Primary Stages
  • Photo Coverage: Comic Richard Lewis Has Room Named After Him by the Friars

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com