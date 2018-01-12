Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for JOHN LITHGOW: STORIES BY HEART

STORIES BY HEART
Virtuosity and imagination combine in one utterly unique event, as Tony and Emmy Award winner John Lithgow creates a singularly intimate evening. With equal measures of humor and heart, he evokes memories of family, explores and expands the limits of the actor's craft, and masterfully conjures a cast of indelible characters from classic short stories by Ring Lardner and P. G. Wodehouse. Lithgow elevates the magic of storytelling to masterful new heights.

John Lithgow: Stories By Heart began preview performances on December 21, 2017 and opened officially last night, Thursday, January 11, 2018. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, March 4, 2018 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Check out photos of the opening night arrivals below!

Stories By Heart first took shape in 2008 at Lincoln Center Theater directed by Jack O'Brien in a special repertory presentation, with Lithgow telling one story each night. Since then he has evolved the play in theaters around the country, produced by Staci Levine, on evenings away from his filming schedule. Now, the Broadway debut of John Lithgow: Stories By Heart will be the culmination of this artistic development.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

