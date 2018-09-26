Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of Second Stage's DAYS OF RAGE

Continuing its 40th Anniversary Season, Second Stage Theater will present the world premiere of Steven Levenson's play, Days of Rage, directed by Trip Cullman. The company will feature Mike Faist (Dear Evan Hansen), Tavi Gevinson (This Is Our Youth), J. Alphonse Nicholson (Paradise Blue), Lauren Patten, and Odessa Young (Assassination Nation).

DAYS OF RAGE will begin previews Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street) and will officially open onTuesday, October 30, 2018. Tickets are available at 2ST.com or by calling the Second Stage Box Office at 212-246-4422.

Against the backdrop of an endless, unwinnable war raging halfway across the world, and a polarizing president recklessly stoking the flames of racist backlash at home - a generation of young people rises up to demand change from a corrupt political establishment. It is October, 1969 and unbeknownst to the rest of the world, three 20-something radicals are busy planning the impending revolution from a quiet college town in Upstate New York. But when two strangers appear, disrupting the group's delicate balance, new dangers and old wounds threaten to tear the collective apart. By the Tony Award-winning writer of Dear Evan Hansen, Days of Rage is a timely new play about means and ends, ideals and extremes, and the perils of changing the world.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Mike Faist, Tavi Gevinson, Lauren Patten, Odessa Young, J. Alphonse Nicholson



Trip Cullman, Mike Faist, Tavi Gevinson, Lauren Patten, Odessa Young, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Steven Levenson



Trip Cullman, Steven Levenson



Trip Cullman, Steven Levenson