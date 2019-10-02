Photo Coverage: Meet The Cast of The National Tour of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Click Here for More Articles on ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the tour of the Tony-winning revival of Once on This Island will launch at The Carson Center for Performing Arts in Paducah, KY on October 12, 2019, followed by its official opening in Nashville, TN at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on October 15, 2019. Once On This Island will play over 25 cities in its first year on tour. Click here for a full list of tour stops.

The company will include "American Idol" Alum Tamyra Gray as Papa Ge, Cassondra James as Erzulie, Tony Nominee Phillip Boykin as Tonton Julian, Courtnee Carter as Ti Moune and Tyler Hardwick as Daniel Beauxhomme, Jahmaul Bakare as Agwe and Kyle Ramar Freeman as Asaka. Also heading out on the road are Briana Brooks as Andrea, George L. Brown as Armand and Danielle Lee Greaves as Mama Euralie, along with Mckynleigh Alden Abraham, Michael Ivan Carrier, Jay Donnell, Phyre Hawkins, Savannah Jackson-Page, Alex Joseph Grayson, Tatiana Lofton and Robert Zelaya. Additional casting to be announced at a later date.

Winner of the 2018 TONY AWARD FOR BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL, Once On This Island is the sweeping, universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk it all for love. Guided by the mighty island gods, Ti Moune sets out on a remarkable journey to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Below check out photos from inside rehearsals with the cast!

Photo Credit: Monroe George





