Photo Coverage: Meet The Cast of The National Tour of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the tour of the Tony-winning revival of Once on This Island will launch at The Carson Center for Performing Arts in Paducah, KY on October 12, 2019, followed by its official opening in Nashville, TN at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on October 15, 2019. Once On This Island will play over 25 cities in its first year on tour. Click here for a full list of tour stops.
The company will include "American Idol" Alum Tamyra Gray as Papa Ge, Cassondra James as Erzulie, Tony Nominee Phillip Boykin as Tonton Julian, Courtnee Carter as Ti Moune and Tyler Hardwick as Daniel Beauxhomme, Jahmaul Bakare as Agwe and Kyle Ramar Freeman as Asaka. Also heading out on the road are Briana Brooks as Andrea, George L. Brown as Armand and Danielle Lee Greaves as Mama Euralie, along with Mckynleigh Alden Abraham, Michael Ivan Carrier, Jay Donnell, Phyre Hawkins, Savannah Jackson-Page, Alex Joseph Grayson, Tatiana Lofton and Robert Zelaya. Additional casting to be announced at a later date.
Winner of the 2018 TONY AWARD FOR BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL, Once On This Island is the sweeping, universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk it all for love. Guided by the mighty island gods, Ti Moune sets out on a remarkable journey to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.
Below check out photos from inside rehearsals with the cast!
Photo Credit: Monroe George
Tamyra Gray, Jahmaul Bakare, Courtnee Carter, Cassondra James, and Kyle Ramar Freeman
Danielle Lee Greaves, Tamyra Gray, Jahmaul Bakare, Courtnee Carter, Tyler Hardwick, Phillip Boykin, Cassondra James, and Kyle Ramar Freeman
Lynn Aherns, Stephen Flaherty, and the Cast of Once On This Island
Tamyra Gray, Jahmaul Bakare, Cassondra James, and Kyle Ramar Freeman
MiMi Crossland, Courtnee Carter, and Marianna Diop
Stephen Flaherty, Michael Arden, and Lynn Aherns
The Cast of Once On This Island
The Cast of Once On This Island
The Cast of Once On This Island
The Cast of Once On This Island
The Cast of Once On This Island
The Cast of Once On This Island
The Cast of Once On This Island
The Cast of Once On This Island
The Cast of Once On This Island
The Cast of Once On This Island
The Cast of Once On This Island
Tamyra Gray and The Cast of Once On This Island
The Cast of Once On This Island
The Cast of Once On This Island
The Cast of Once On This Island
The Cast of Once On This Island
MiMi Crossland and The Cast of Once On This Island
The Cast of Once On This Island
The Cast of Once On This Island
The Cast of Once On This Island
The Cast of Once On This Island
The Cast of Once On This Island
The Cast of Once On This Island
The Cast of Once On This Island
The Cast of Once On This Island
Mimi Crossland and The Cast of Once On This Island
The Cast of Once On This Island celebrate Lynn Aherns' Birthday
Micharl Arden