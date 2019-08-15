Tamyra Gray, Courtnee Carter, Philip Boykin To Lead ONCE ON THIS ISLAND National Tour; Full Casting Announced

Cast members from the Broadway company will lead the national tour of 2017 Broadway revival of Once On This Island!

Full casting for the tour was announced today including "American Idol" Alum Tamyra Gray as Papa Ge, Cassondra James as Erzulie, Tony Nominee Phillip Boykin as Tonton Julian, Courtnee Carter as Ti Moune and Tyler Hardwick as Daniel Beauxhomme.

Completing the gods of the island are Jahmaul Bakare as Agwe and Kyle Ramar Freeman as Asaka.

Also heading out on the road are Briana Brooks as Andrea, George L. Brown as Armand and Danielle Lee Greaves as Mama Euralie, along with Mckynleigh Alden Abraham, Michael Ivan Carrier, Jay Donnell, Phyre Hawkins, Savannah Jackson-Page, Alex Joseph Grayson, Tatiana Lofton and Robert Zelaya. Additional casting to be announced at a later date.

"This company of Once On This Island is truly an embarrassment of riches for me as a director. I cannot wait for audiences across the country to witness this group of incredible actors transport them to our island," says Tony Award Nominated director Michael Arden.

Producers have also announced that seating for Once On This Island will be available on stage for every performance on tour. Inspired by the revival's immersive set design on Broadway, this touring production will feature a unique set, welcoming audiences to be a part of the storytelling and magic of Once On This Island with the opportunity to sit onstage.

"At each performance, there will be onstage seating, creating a unique experience within the footprint of every theater we play," says Arden. "Audiences will be invited to put their feet in the sand and surround our company, becoming part of the show. It's our goal to give all audiences a unique perspective of the communal nature of what theater can be in hopes that Once On This Island'S story of love, hope and forgiveness might inspire young minds and hearts all across the United States to lead their lives with compassion and empathy."

The tour will launch at The Carson Center for Performing Arts in Paducah, KY on October 12, 2019, followed by its official opening in Nashville, TN at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on October 15, 2019. Once On This Island will play over 25 cities in its first year on tour.

Winner of the 2018 TONY AWARD FOR BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL, Once On This Island is the sweeping, universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk it all for love. Guided by the mighty island gods, Ti Moune sets out on a remarkable journey to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

The groundbreaking vision of two-time Tony Award nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival) and acclaimed choreographer Camille A. Brown (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live) conjures up "a place where magic is possible and beauty is apparent for all to see!" (The Huffington Post). With a score that bursts with life from Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, the Tony Award-winning songwriters of Anastasia and Ragtime, Once On This Island is a timeless testament to theater's unlimited possibilities.

This production features new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin, who is joined by AnnMarie Milazzo, Scenic Design by Dane Laffrey, Costume Design by Clint Ramos, Sound Design by Peter Hylenski and Lighting Design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer.

Below is a full list of engagements for Once On This Island during its first season on tour - additional cities to be announced at a later date:

Paducah, KY, The Carson Center - October 12, 2019

Nashville, TN Tennessee Performing Arts Center - October 15 - 20, 2019

Dayton, OH Mead Theatre - October 22 - 27, 2019

Greenville, SC Peace Concert Hall - November 5 - 10, 2019

Charlotte, NC Belk Theater - November 12 - 17, 2019

Tampa, FL Straz Center - November 19 - 24, 2019

Hershey, PA Hershey Theater - December 3 - 8, 2019

Charleston, SC Gaillard Center - December 11, 2019

Birmingham, AL BJCC Concert Hall - December 13 - 15, 2019

Dallas, TX Winspear Opera House - December 17 - 22, 2019

Utica, NY The Stanley Theatre - January 15 - 16, 2020

Schenectady, NY Proctors - January 17 - 18, 2020

Chicago, IL Cadillac Palace Theatre - January 21 - February 2, 2020

St. Paul, MN Ordway Center - February 4 - 9, 2020

Fayetteville, AR Walton Arts Center - February 11 - 16, 2020

Houston, TX The Hobby Center - February 18 - March 1, 2020

Tempe, AZ ASU Gammage - March 3 - 8, 2020

Las Vegas, NV The Smith Center - March 10 -15, 2020

Spokane, WA First Interstate Center For The Arts - March 17 - 18, 2020

Folsom Lake, CA Harris Center - March 20 -22, 2020

Los Angeles, CA Ahmanson Theatre - April 7 - May 10, 2020

Seattle, WA The 5th Avenue Theatre - May 12 - 24, 2020

New Brunswick, NJ The State Theatre - June 5 - 7, 2020

Midland, MI Midland Center For The Arts - June 16 - 17, 2020

New Haven, CT Shubert Theatre - June 19 - 21, 2020

Washington, DC Eisenhower Theater - June 23 - July 12, 2020





