Photo Coverage: Laura Dreyfuss Sits Down with Ilana Levine for Podcast and Performance

Dear Evan Hansen alumna Laura Dreyfuss sat down for a live podcast event and performance with actress and Little Known Facts podcast host Ilana Levine on December 16th at 6:00 pm.

Throughout the evening little known facts were revealed as Laura and Ilana discussed the real side of what it is to pursue a career in the arts.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine featuring intimate and hilarious conversations with today's most successful artists working in Film, Television and on Broadway. Listen and feel like a fly on the wall as Levine's guests share their secrets and fears, inspirations and challenges .... and along the way expose Little Known Facts. Previous podcast guests include Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Allison Janney, Julianne Moore,Ben Platt, Laura Linney, Laura Benanti,Cynthia Nixon and more.

To listen download Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine from the podcast menu on Tunes!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



John Zeitoun, Ilana Levine, Laura Dreyfuss and Mike Evariste



