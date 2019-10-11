Photo Coverage: LINDA VISTA Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tracy Letts (August: Osage County) returns to Broadway this season with Linda Vista, a brutally comedic look at Wheeler, a 50-year-old divorcee in the throes of a mid-life spiral. LINDA VISTA will play a strictly limited 8-week engagement, officially opening last night, October 10, at the Hayes Theatre. We're taking you inside the after party at The Ribbon below!

Just out of his ex-wife's garage and into a place of his own, Wheeler starts on a path toward self-discovery-navigating blind dates, old friends, and new love. Full of opinions, yet short on self-examination, Wheeler must reconcile the man he has become with the man he wants to be.

Directed by Dexter Bullard, the production will feature Ian Barford (Wheeler), Sally Murphy (Margaret), Caroline Neff (Anita), Chantal Thuy (Minnie), Jim True-Frost (Paul), Cora Vander Broek (Jules) and Troy West (Michael).

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi



Ian Barford



Ian Barford

Cora Vander Broek

Cora Vander Broek



Chantal Thuy



Chantal Thuy

Jim True-Frost

Jim True-Frost



Troy West



Troy West



Caroline Neff



Caroline Neff



Sally Murphy



Sally Murphy



Kate Eastman and Carolina Do



Carolina Do and Denise Cormier



Carrie Coon



Carrie Coon



Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts



Terry Lindsay, Bob Lindsay and Jodi Morrison



Susannah Flood and Phillip James Brannon



Jim True-Frost, Sally Murphy, Chantal Thuy, Ian Barford, Caroline Neff, Cora Vander Broek and Troy West



Jim True-Frost, Sally Murphy, Chantal Thuy, Ian Barford, Caroline Neff, Tracy Letts, Cora Vander Broek and Troy West



Jim True-Frost, Carole Rothman, Sally Murphy, Chantal Thuy, Ian Barford, Caroline Neff, Tracy Letts, Cora Vander Broek and Troy West