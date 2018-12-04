THE CHER SHOW
Photo Coverage: Kanye, Mackie & More Strut the Red Carpet for THE CHER SHOW

Dec. 4, 2018  

Broadway gypsies, tramps and thieves gathered at the Neil Simon Theatre last night, where The Cher Show celebrated an opening night fit for a legend. In attendance was Cher herself, as well as costume designer extraordinaire, Bob Mackie. Check out photos from the red carpet below!

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.

The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Showis 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

Hoda Kotb

Gino Filippone and Flody Suarez

Gino Filippone

Flody Suarez

Orfeh and Andy Karl

Orfeh and Andy Karl

Andy Karl

Andy Karl

Kelli Barrett

Kelli Barrett

Marilyn Maye

Marilyn Maye

Adam Rippon

Adam Rippon

Adam Rippon

Cody Simpson

BeBe Winans

Heidi Blickenstaff and Nicholas Rohlfing

Heidi Blickenstaff

Jeffrey Seller, Cher and Flody Suarez

Jeffrey Seller and Cher

Cher and Bob Mackie

Cher and Bob Mackie

Cher and Nia Vardalos

Cher and Nia Vardalos

Cher

Cher

Cher

Cher

Cher

Nia Vardalos

Bob Mackie

Bob Mackie

Sandra Lee

Sandra Lee

Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters

Bob Mackie and Bernadette Peters

Bob Mackie and Bernadette Peters

Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond

Tina Fey

Bob Mackie and Tina Fey

Wesley Taylor

Wesley Taylor

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West

Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West

Kanye West

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West

Rachel York

Rachel York

Amy Jacobs and Sander Jacobs

Christopher Gattelli and Stephen Bienskie with family

Christopher Gattelli and Stephen Bienskie

Annaleigh Ashford

Annaleigh Ashford

Nathan Johnson and Laura Osnes

Nathan Johnson and Laura Osnes

Laura Osnes

Josh Lehrer, Tommy Seller, Mae Seller and Jeffrey Seller

Josh Lehrer, Tommy Seller, Mae Seller and Jeffrey Seller

Christine Jones with her sons

Christine Jones with her sons

Jennifer Westfeldt

Jennifer Westfeldt

Rosie O'Donnell and Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin

Jill Zarin

Jill Zarin

Wesley Taylor

