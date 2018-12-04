Photo Coverage: Kanye, Mackie & More Strut the Red Carpet for THE CHER SHOW
Broadway gypsies, tramps and thieves gathered at the Neil Simon Theatre last night, where The Cher Show celebrated an opening night fit for a legend. In attendance was Cher herself, as well as costume designer extraordinaire, Bob Mackie. Check out photos from the red carpet below!
Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.
The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Showis 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Gino Filippone and Flody Suarez
Gino Filippone
Orfeh and Andy Karl
Orfeh and Andy Karl
Heidi Blickenstaff and Nicholas Rohlfing
Jeffrey Seller, Cher and Flody Suarez
Jeffrey Seller and Cher
Cher and Bob Mackie
Cher and Bob Mackie
Cher and Nia Vardalos
Cher and Nia Vardalos
Cher
Cher
Cher
Cher
Cher
Bob Mackie and Bernadette Peters
Bob Mackie and Bernadette Peters
Bob Mackie and Tina Fey
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West
Christopher Gattelli and Stephen Bienskie with family
Christopher Gattelli and Stephen Bienskie
Nathan Johnson and Laura Osnes
Nathan Johnson and Laura Osnes
Josh Lehrer, Tommy Seller, Mae Seller and Jeffrey Seller
Josh Lehrer, Tommy Seller, Mae Seller and Jeffrey Seller
Christine Jones with her sons
Christine Jones with her sons
Jennifer Westfeldt
Jennifer Westfeldt
Rosie O'Donnell and Kathy Griffin