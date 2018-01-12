Photo Coverage: John Lithgow Celebrates Opening Night of STORIES BY HEART

STORIES BY HEART
Jan. 12, 2018  

Virtuosity and imagination combine in one utterly unique event, as Tony and Emmy Award winner John Lithgow creates a singularly intimate evening. With equal measures of humor and heart, he evokes memories of family, explores and expands the limits of the actor's craft, and masterfully conjures a cast of indelible characters from classic short stories by Ring Lardner and P. G. Wodehouse. Lithgow elevates the magic of storytelling to masterful new heights.

John Lithgow: Stories By Heart began preview performances on December 21, 2017 and opened officially last night, Thursday, January 11, 2018. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, March 4, 2018 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Check out photos from opening night below!

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

Opening Night John Lithgow: Stories By Heart

John Lithgow

John Lithgow

John Lithgow

