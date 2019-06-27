ENCORES!
Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night After Party For WORKING at Encores! Off-Center

Jun. 27, 2019  

First up in the Encores! Off-Center season is Working: A Musical, based on the best-selling Studs Terkel book of the same name.

Working: A Musical evokes the unsung nobility of American workers-from the hardworking waitress to the worn out millworker. A living, breathing testament to the people who make this country run, the Off-Center production will incorporate stories from City Center's employees in celebration of the 75th Anniversary Season, acting as a time capsule for the landmark occasion.

The production stars Andrea Burns, Mateo Ferro, David Garrison, Helen Hunt, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, and Tracie Thoms.

Directed by Anne Kauffman, with music direction by Alvin Hough, Jr. and choreography by Avihai Haham, Working: A Musical runs June 26 through 29 at New York City Center as part of the 2019 Encores! Off-Center season along with Promenade (July 10 & 11) and Road Show (July 24 - 27).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Stephen Schwartz

Helen Hunt and Stephen Schwartz

Helen Hunt and Stephen Schwartz

Helen Hunt

Tracie Toms

Mateo Ferro

Christopher Jackson

Andrea Burns

Javier Munoz

David Garrison

Helen Hunt

Helen Hunt

Tracie Toms

Tracie Toms

Christopher Jackson

Christopher Jackson

Mateo Ferro

Mateo Ferro

Andrea Burns

Andrea Burns

Andrea Burns

Javier Munoz

Javier Munoz

David Garrison

David Garrison

Helen Hunt and David Garrison

Christopher Jackson, Tracie Toms, Helen Hunt and Javier Munoz

Javier Munoz, Christopher Jackson, Tracie Toms, Helen Hunt and Andrea Burns

Tracie Toms and Helen Hunt

Helen Hunt and daughter Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan

Helen Hunt and daughter Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan

Andrea Burns and Mateo Ferro

Andrea Burns and Mateo Ferro

Andrea Burns and Mateo Ferro

Andrea Burns and Mateo Ferro

David Garrison and Javier Munoz

Anne Kaufman and Alvin Hough Jr.

Stephen Schwartz, Anne Kaufman and Alvin Hough Jr.

David Garrison, Stephen Schwartz, Anne Kaufman, Alvin Hough Jr. and Javier Munoz

Helen Hunt and Susan Birkenhead

Susan Birkenhead and Micki Grant

Susan Birkenhead and Stephen Schwartz

Susan Birkenhead, Stephen Schwartz, guest and Micki Grant

David Garrison, Javier Munoz, Christopher Jackson, Tracie Toms, Helen Hunt, Andrea Burns and Mateo Ferro

Andrea Burns, Tessa Grady, Javier Munoz, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Christopher Jackson, Helen Hunt, Tracie Toms, David Garrison, Mateo Ferro, Daniel Ching and Malik Shabazz Kitchen



    popup