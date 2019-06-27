Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night After Party For WORKING at Encores! Off-Center
First up in the Encores! Off-Center season is Working: A Musical, based on the best-selling Studs Terkel book of the same name.
Working: A Musical evokes the unsung nobility of American workers-from the hardworking waitress to the worn out millworker. A living, breathing testament to the people who make this country run, the Off-Center production will incorporate stories from City Center's employees in celebration of the 75th Anniversary Season, acting as a time capsule for the landmark occasion.
The production stars Andrea Burns, Mateo Ferro, David Garrison, Helen Hunt, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, and Tracie Thoms.
Directed by Anne Kauffman, with music direction by Alvin Hough, Jr. and choreography by Avihai Haham, Working: A Musical runs June 26 through 29 at New York City Center as part of the 2019 Encores! Off-Center season along with Promenade (July 10 & 11) and Road Show (July 24 - 27).
Check out photos from the after party below!
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Helen Hunt and Stephen Schwartz
Helen Hunt and Stephen Schwartz
Christopher Jackson, Tracie Toms, Helen Hunt and Javier Munoz
Javier Munoz, Christopher Jackson, Tracie Toms, Helen Hunt and Andrea Burns
Helen Hunt and daughter Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan
Helen Hunt and daughter Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan
David Garrison and Javier Munoz
Anne Kaufman and Alvin Hough Jr.
Stephen Schwartz, Anne Kaufman and Alvin Hough Jr.
David Garrison, Stephen Schwartz, Anne Kaufman, Alvin Hough Jr. and Javier Munoz
Helen Hunt and Susan Birkenhead
Susan Birkenhead and Micki Grant
Susan Birkenhead and Stephen Schwartz
Susan Birkenhead, Stephen Schwartz, guest and Micki Grant
David Garrison, Javier Munoz, Christopher Jackson, Tracie Toms, Helen Hunt, Andrea Burns and Mateo Ferro
Andrea Burns, Tessa Grady, Javier Munoz, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Christopher Jackson, Helen Hunt, Tracie Toms, David Garrison, Mateo Ferro, Daniel Ching and Malik Shabazz Kitchen