Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest HAMILTON #EduHam Q&A

#EduHam is a series of Hamilton Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10. This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 20,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see Hamilton on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum.

Check out photos from the latest #EduHam below!

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Gabriella Sorrentino during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Gabriella Sorrentino during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Gabriella Sorrentino during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Gabriella Sorrentino during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Gabriella Sorrentino during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Gabriella Sorrentino with student performers during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Gabriella Sorrentino with student performers during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Gabriella Sorrentino during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Gabriella Sorrentino during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Daniel Yearwood, Preston Mui, Lauren Boyd, Thayne Jasperson and Gabriella Sorrentino during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Daniel Yearwood, Preston Mui, Lauren Boyd, Thayne Jasperson and Gabriella Sorrentino during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Thayne Jasperson during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Preston Mui during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Lauren Boyd during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Daniel Yearwood, Preston Mui, Lauren Boyd, Thayne Jasperson and Gabriella Sorrentino during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Daniel Yearwood and Preston Mui during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Preston Mui and Lauren Boyd during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Thayne Jasperson during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Lauren Boyd during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Lauren Boyd and Thayne Jasperson during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Daniel Yearwood, Preston Mui and Lauren Boyd during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Daniel Yearwood, Preston Mui, Lauren Boyd and Thayne Jasperson during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Daniel Yearwood, Preston Mui, Lauren Boyd and Thayne Jasperson during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Preston Mui and Lauren Boyd during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Daniel Yearwood, Preston Mui, Lauren Boyd and Thayne Jasperson during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Lauren Boyd and Thayne Jasperson during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Lauren Boyd and Thayne Jasperson during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Daniel Yearwood, Preston Mui, Lauren Boyd and Thayne Jasperson during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Daniel Yearwood, Preston Mui, Lauren Boyd, Thayne Jasperson and Gabriella Sorrentino during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Lauren Boyd during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Lauren Boyd and Thayne Jasperson during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Daniel Yearwood and Preston Mui during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Daniel Yearwood and Preston Mui during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Daniel Yearwood during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Daniel Yearwood and Preston Mui during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Daniel Yearwood during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Lauren Boyd, Thayne Jasperson, Daniel Yearwood, Gabriella Sorrentino and Preston Mui during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Lauren Boyd, Thayne Jasperson, Daniel Yearwood, Gabriella Sorrentino and Preston Mui during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Lauren Boyd, Thayne Jasperson, Daniel Yearwood, Gabriella Sorrentino and Preston Mui during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Lauren Boyd, Thayne Jasperson, Daniel Yearwood, Gabriella Sorrentino and Preston Mui during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.



Lauren Boyd, Thayne Jasperson, Daniel Yearwood, Gabriella Sorrentino and Preston Mui during the Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHAM matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on 3/12/2020 in New York City.