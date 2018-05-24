Hamilton
Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More

May. 24, 2018  

#EduHam is a series of HAMILTON Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10. This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 20,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see HAMILTON on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Justin Dine Bryant

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Justin Dine Bryant

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Justin Dine Bryant

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Justin Dine Bryant

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Justin Dine Bryant, Hope Endrenyi, Erin Clemons, Sasha Hollinger and Joanna Jones

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Justin Dine Bryant, Hope Endrenyi, Erin Clemons, Sasha Hollinger and Joanna Jones

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Hope Endrenyi

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Sasha Hollinger

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Joanna Jones

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Hope Endrenyi

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Erin Clemons

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Hope Endrenyi and Erin Clemons

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Justin Dine Bryant, Hope Endrenyi, Erin Clemons, Sasha Hollinger and Joanna Jones

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Justin Dine Bryant

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Hope Endrenyi

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Sasha Hollinger

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Erin Clemons

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Joanna Jones

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Hope Endrenyi, Erin Clemons and Sasha Hollinger

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Hope Endrenyi

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Justin Dine Bryant, Hope Endrenyi, Erin Clemons, Sasha Hollinger and Joanna Jones

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Sasha Hollinger

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Erin Clemons

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Erin Clemons and Sasha Hollinger

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Justin Dine Bryant, Hope Endrenyi, Erin Clemons, Sasha Hollinger and Joanna Jones

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Joanna Jones

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Hope Endrenyi

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Erin Clemons

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Justin Dine Bryant, Hope Endrenyi, Erin Clemons, Sasha Hollinger and Joanna Jones

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
MC Host Justin Dine Bryant with student performers

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
MC Host Justin Dine Bryant with student performers

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
MC Host Justin Dine Bryant with student performers

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
MC Host Justin Dine Bryant with student performers

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, Erin Clemons, Hope Endrenyi and Justin Dine Bryant

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, Erin Clemons, Hope Endrenyi and Justin Dine Bryant

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, Erin Clemons, Hope Endrenyi and Justin Dine Bryant

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, Erin Clemons, Hope Endrenyi and Justin Dine Bryant

Photo Coverage: Inside the #EduHAM Matinee Q&A Panel Discussion with Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, and More
Sasha Hollinger, Joanna Jones, Erin Clemons, Hope Endrenyi and Justin Dine Bryant

