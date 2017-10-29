Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party Celebrating the New York Pops Opening Concert with Ali Ewoldt Matt Doyle & Steven Reineke

Oct. 29, 2017  

After The New York Pops Season Opening Concert the excitement continued with Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke and guests artists Ali Ewoldt and Matt Doyle at The Pops after party. The concert celebrated the the 35th season and the centennial of the birth of the orchestra's founder Skitch Henderson.

The New York Pops is the largest independent pops orchestra in the United States, and the only professional symphonic orchestra in New York City Specializing in popular music. Maestro Reineke continues to re-imagine orchestral pops music in all the seasons concerts. Megan Hilty will be guest artist in the next New York Pops Concert on Dec. 15th & 16th which is titled The Most Wonderful Time of Year.'Tis the season for the orchestra's annual program of holiday classics and festive surprises. Along with Broadway superstar Megan Hilty (Wicked, 9 to 5, Noises Off) and the full New York Pops orchestra will be Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA to ring in the holidays at Carnegie Hall.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Steven Reineke, Music Director/Conductor The New York Pops

Ali Ewoldt & Parents

Steven Reineke & Matt Doyle

Anne M. Swanson, Executive Director The New York Pops, Patty Read, Ruthanne Ruzicka, Jim Read, Board Member

Cesar Ricci & Bill Sullivan, Board Member

June Freemazon, Board Member, Patty Read, Ruthanne Ruzicka

Jim Read, Anne Swenson, Jim Englander, Board Member

Paul P Bernstein, Guest Conductor

Matt Doyle & Eda Sorokoff

Eric Gabbard & Steven Reineke

Brian Woodsdale, Steven Reineke, Stephen Sorokoff


