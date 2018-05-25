Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers and commentators covering New York Theater for out-of-town newspapers, national publications and other media beyond Broadway announced its nominees on April 24, 2018. The winners were announced on Monday, May 7th and the annual Gala Awards Dinner and presentation of awards to the winners will be held yesterday, Thursday, May 24th (3PM) at the legendary Sardi's Restaurant.
BroadwayWorld attended the big event and you can check out photos from the ceremony below!
Celebrating its 68th season of bestowing awards of excellence in the field of theatre, the Outer Critics Circle is an association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, internet, and theatre publications in America and abroad.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Norbert Leo Butz and Lionel Larner
Tony Kushner and Martha Plimption
Tim Levy, Jordan Roth and Tony Kushner
Tina Landau and Kyle Jarrow
Jonathan Tunick and Christine Ebersole
Jonathan Tunick
Jonathan Tunick