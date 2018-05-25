2018 AWARDS SEASON
Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony

May. 25, 2018  

Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers and commentators covering New York Theater for out-of-town newspapers, national publications and other media beyond Broadway announced its nominees on April 24, 2018. The winners were announced on Monday, May 7th and the annual Gala Awards Dinner and presentation of awards to the winners will be held yesterday, Thursday, May 24th (3PM) at the legendary Sardi's Restaurant.

BroadwayWorld attended the big event and you can check out photos from the ceremony below!

Celebrating its 68th season of bestowing awards of excellence in the field of theatre, the Outer Critics Circle is an association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, internet, and theatre publications in America and abroad.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Jenn Colella

Norbert Leo Butz

Norbert Leo Butz

Lauren Ambrose

Lauren Ambrose

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield

Norbert Leo Butz and Lionel Larner

Glenda Jackson

Glenda Jackson

Glenda Jackson

Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater

Jenn Colella

Nathan Lane

Nathan Lane

Nathan Lane

Laurie Metcalf

Lindsay Mendez

Lindsay Mendez

Lindsay Mendez

Martha Plimpton

Martha Plimpton

Tony Kushner and Martha Plimption

Tony Kushner

Tim Levy, Jordan Roth and Tony Kushner

Tim Levy, Jordan Roth and Tony Kushner

Tim Levy

Tim Levy, Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth and Tony Kushner

Jordan Roth and Tony Kushner

Tina Landau and Kyle Jarrow

Joshua Harmon

Martha Plimpton

Tina Fey

Tina Fey

Tina Fey

Tina Fey

Tina Fey

Justin Peck

Justin Peck

Jocelyn Bioh

Jocelyn Bioh

Jonathan Coulton

Christine Ebersole

Tina Landau

Tina Landau

Jonathan Tunick and Christine Ebersole

Jonathan Tunick

Jonathan Tunick

Jim Dale

Jim Dale

Billy Crudup

Billy Crudup

Billy Crudup

Bartlett Sher

Christine Jones

