Photo Coverage: Inside the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony

Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers and commentators covering New York Theater for out-of-town newspapers, national publications and other media beyond Broadway announced its nominees on April 24, 2018. The winners were announced on Monday, May 7th and the annual Gala Awards Dinner and presentation of awards to the winners will be held yesterday, Thursday, May 24th (3PM) at the legendary Sardi's Restaurant.

Celebrating its 68th season of bestowing awards of excellence in the field of theatre, the Outer Critics Circle is an association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, internet, and theatre publications in America and abroad.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Jenn Colella



Norbert Leo Butz



Norbert Leo Butz



Lauren Ambrose



Lauren Ambrose



Andrew Garfield



Andrew Garfield



Andrew Garfield



Norbert Leo Butz and Lionel Larner



Glenda Jackson



Glenda Jackson



Glenda Jackson



Ethan Slater



Ethan Slater



Ethan Slater



Ethan Slater



Jenn Colella



Nathan Lane



Nathan Lane



Nathan Lane



Laurie Metcalf



Lindsay Mendez



Lindsay Mendez



Lindsay Mendez



Martha Plimpton



Martha Plimpton



Tony Kushner and Martha Plimption



Tony Kushner



Tim Levy, Jordan Roth and Tony Kushner



Tim Levy, Jordan Roth and Tony Kushner



Tim Levy



Tim Levy, Jordan Roth



Jordan Roth and Tony Kushner



Jordan Roth and Tony Kushner



Tina Landau and Kyle Jarrow



Joshua Harmon



Martha Plimpton



Tina Fey



Tina Fey



Tina Fey



Tina Fey



Tina Fey



Justin Peck



Justin Peck



Jocelyn Bioh



Jocelyn Bioh



Jonathan Coulton



Christine Ebersole



Tina Landau



Tina Landau



Jonathan Tunick and Christine Ebersole



Jonathan Tunick



Jonathan Tunick



Jim Dale



Jim Dale



Billy Crudup



Billy Crudup



Billy Crudup



Bartlett Sher



Christine Jones