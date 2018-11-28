Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students

Nov. 28, 2018  

#EduHam is a series of HAMILTON Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10. This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 20,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see HAMILTON on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum.

Check out photos from the latest #EduHam below!

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Host James Monroe Iglehart

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
James Monroe Iglehart

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
James Monroe Iglehart

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
James Monroe Iglehart

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
James Monroe Iglehart

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
James Monroe Iglehart

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
James Monroe Iglehart

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
James Monroe Iglehart

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
James Monroe Iglehart

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
James Monroe Iglehart

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
RoBert Walters

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
RoBert Walters

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Sean Green Jr.

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Terrance Spencer

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Sasha Hollinger and Thayne Jasperson

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
RoBert Walters, Sean Green Jr., Terrance Spencer, Gregory Treco, Gabriella Sorrentino, Sasha Hollinger, Thayne Jasperson and James Monroe Iglehart

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
RoBert Walters

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Terrance Spencer, Gregory Treco and Gabriella Sorrentino

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Gregory Treco

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Thayne Jasperson

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Gabriella Sorrentino

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
RoBert Walters

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Sean Green Jr.

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Sean Green Jr. and Terrance Spencer

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Gregory Treco and Gabriella Sorrentino

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Sean Green Jr.

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
RoBert Walters

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Thayne Jasperson

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Terrance Spencer

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Gregory Treco and Gabriella Sorrentino

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
RoBert Walters

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Sean Green Jr. and Terrance Spencer

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Thayne Jasperson

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
RoBert Walters, Sean Green Jr., Terrance Spencer, Gregory Treco, Gabriella Sorrentino, Sasha Hollinger, Thayne Jasperson and James Monroe Iglehart

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Sean Green Jr.

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Sasha Hollinger

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Terrance Spencer

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
RoBert Walters, Sean Green Jr., Terrance Spencer, Gregory Treco, Gabriella Sorrentino, Sasha Hollinger, Thayne Jasperson and James Monroe Iglehart

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
RoBert Walters

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Gabriella Sorrentino, Sasha Hollinger and Thayne Jasperson

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Sasha Hollinger, Thayne Jasperson and James Monroe Iglehart

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Thayne Jasperson

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Sean Green Jr.

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Sasha Hollinger

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Sasha Hollinger, Thayne Jasperson

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Sasha Hollinger, Thayne Jasperson and James Monroe Iglehart

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Thayne Jasperson and James Monroe Iglehart

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Thayne Jasperson and James Monroe Iglehart

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
RoBert Walters, Sean Green Jr., Terrance Spencer, Gregory Treco, Gabriella Sorrentino, Sasha Hollinger, Thayne Jasperson and James Monroe Iglehart

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Thayne Jasperson

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Sasha Hollinger, Thayne Jasperson and James Monroe Iglehart

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Thayne Jasperson

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Gabriella Sorrentino, Sasha Hollinger and Thayne Jasperson

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Sasha Hollinger and Thayne Jasperson

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Sasha Hollinger and Thayne Jasperson

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Sasha Hollinger and Thayne Jasperson

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Gabriella Sorrentino, Sasha Hollinger, Thayne Jasperson and James Monroe Iglehart

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Gabriella Sorrentino

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
RoBert Walters, Sean Green Jr., Terrance Spencer, Gregory Treco, Gabriella Sorrentino, Sasha Hollinger, Thayne Jasperson and James Monroe Iglehart

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
James Monroe Iglehart backstage with student performers

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
James Monroe Iglehart backstage with student performers

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
James Monroe Iglehart backstage with student performers

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
James Monroe Iglehart backstage with student performers

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
Student performers

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
James Monroe Iglehart with student performers

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
James Monroe Iglehart with student performers

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
James Monroe Iglehart with student performers

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
James Monroe Iglehart with student performers

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
James Monroe Iglehart with student performers

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
James Monroe Iglehart with student performers

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
RoBert Walters, James Monroe Iglehart, Sasha Hollinger, Thayne Jasperson, Terrance Spencer, Sean Green Jr., Gabriella Sorrentino and Gregory Treco

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
RoBert Walters, James Monroe Iglehart, Sasha Hollinger, Thayne Jasperson, Terrance Spencer, Sean Green Jr., Gabriella Sorrentino and Gregory Treco

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
RoBert Walters, James Monroe Iglehart, Sasha Hollinger, Thayne Jasperson, Terrance Spencer, Sean Green Jr., Gabriella Sorrentino and Gregory Treco

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
RoBert Walters, James Monroe Iglehart, Sasha Hollinger, Thayne Jasperson, Terrance Spencer, Sean Green Jr., Gabriella Sorrentino and Gregory Treco

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
RoBert Walters, James Monroe Iglehart, Sasha Hollinger, Thayne Jasperson, Terrance Spencer, Sean Green Jr., Gabriella Sorrentino and Gregory Treco

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
RoBert Walters, James Monroe Iglehart, Sasha Hollinger, Thayne Jasperson, Terrance Spencer, Sean Green Jr., Gabriella Sorrentino and Gregory Treco

Photo Coverage: Inside The Latest HAMILTON eduHAM Matinee Q&A With NYC Students
RoBert Walters, James Monroe Iglehart, Sasha Hollinger, Thayne Jasperson, Terrance Spencer, Sean Green Jr., Gabriella Sorrentino and Gregory Treco

