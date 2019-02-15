THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL
Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL

Feb. 15, 2019  

On February 18, Manhattan Concert Productions will present a concert performance of Frank Wildhorn and Nan Knighton's musical comedy The Scarlet Pimpernel at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center. Gabriel Barre (Stage Director) and Jason Howland (Music Director) reunite to lead the cast and creative team in this concert performance of The Scarlet Pimpernel. The performance will feature a chorus of over 200 singers from the across the United States, a professional cast and creative team, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.

The cast will be led by Tony Yazbeck, as Percy Blakeney, with Laura Osnes(Marguerite), Norm Lewis (Chauvelin) Corey Cott (Armand), Dana Costello(Marie) and Drew Gehling(Prince of Wales/Robespierre).

With music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics and book by Nan Knighton, The Scarlet Pimpernel is based on Baroness Orczy's famous 20th-century novel of the same name, taking place at the peak of the French Revolution and the fight for liberty, equality and fraternity. Set in England and France, The Scarlet Pimpernel tells the story of an English nobleman Sir Percy Blakeney who adopts a secret identity, the heroic Scarlet Pimpernel, to battle the forces of evil during the Reign of Terror of the French Revolution. The Scarlet Pimpernel serves as a brilliant window to life in 18th-century England, and was a precursor to the spy fiction and superhero genres, featuring a hero hiding under an alias. The musical made its Broadway debut at the Minskoff Theatre on November 9, 1997 and ran through January 2000 in several theatres, has had numerous regional U.S. productions, and has been produced internationally in Germany, Finland, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Ireland, Sweden, Canada, Mexico, Malta, and Norway, among others.

Tickets, starting at $50, may be purchased by visiting www.mcp.us; visiting www.lincolncenter.org; calling CenterCharge (212) 721- 6500; or visiting the David Geffen Hall box office at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza (Columbus Avenue at 65th Street).

Check out photos from rehearsal in the photos below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL
"The Scarlet Pimpernel" at Pearl Rehearsal Studio Theatre on February 14, 2019 in New York City.

Gabriel Barre
Gabriel Barre

Gabriel Barre
Gabriel Barre

Gabriel Barre
Gabriel Barre

Dana Costello, Laura Osnes and Drew Gehling
Dana Costello, Laura Osnes and Drew Gehling

Tony Yazbeck
Tony Yazbeck

Tony Yazbeck and cast
Tony Yazbeck and cast

Corey Cott, Eliseo Roman, Chris Dwan and Alex Newell
Corey Cott, Eliseo Roman, Chris Dwan and Alex Newell

Alex Newell
Alex Newell

Tony Yazbeck and cast
Tony Yazbeck and cast

Tony Yazbeck and cast
Tony Yazbeck and cast

Tony Yazbeck
Tony Yazbeck

Tony Yazbeck
Tony Yazbeck

Tony Yazbeck
Tony Yazbeck

Tony Yazbeck
Tony Yazbeck

Tony Yazbeck
Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL
Kevin Kern, John Treacy Egan, Corey Cott, Tony Yazbeck, Eliseo Roman, Chris Dwan, Kevin Duda and Alex Newell

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL
John Treacy Egan, Corey Cott, Tony Yazbeck, Eliseo Roman, Chris Dwan and Alex Newell

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL
Kevin Kern, John Treacy Egan, Corey Cott, Tony Yazbeck, Eliseo Roman, Chris Dwan, Kevin Duda and Alex Newell

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL
John Treacy Egan, Corey Cott, Tony Yazbeck, Eliseo Roman, Chris Dwan and Alex Newell

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL
Kevin Kern, John Treacy Egan, Corey Cott, Tony Yazbeck, Eliseo Roman, Chris Dwan and Alex Newell

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL
Kevin Kern, John Treacy Egan, Corey Cott, Tony Yazbeck, Eliseo Roman, Chris Dwan and Alex Newell

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL
Kevin Kern, John Treacy Egan, Corey Cott, Tony Yazbeck, Eliseo Roman, Chris Dwan and Alex Newell

Corey Cott
Corey Cott

Corey Cott
Corey Cott

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL
Kevin Kern, John Treacy Egan, Corey Cott, Tony Yazbeck, Eliseo Roman, Chris Dwan and Alex Newell

Tony Yazbeck
Tony Yazbeck

John Treacy Egan, Corey Cott, Tony Yazbeck and Eliseo Roman
John Treacy Egan, Corey Cott, Tony Yazbeck and Eliseo Roman

Alex Newell
Alex Newell

Corey Cott
Corey Cott

Corey Cott
Corey Cott

Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL
Kevin Kern, John Treacy Egan, Corey Cott, Tony Yazbeck, Eliseo Roman, Chris Dwan and Alex Newell

Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, Dana Costello and Drew Gehling
Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, Dana Costello and Drew Gehling

Kevin Kern, Drew Gehling and Norm Lewis
Kevin Kern, Drew Gehling and Norm Lewis

Drew Gehling and Norm Lewis
Drew Gehling and Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis

Alex Newell
Alex Newell

Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes

Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes

Laura Osnes and Dana Costello
Laura Osnes and Dana Costello

Laura Osnes and Dana Costello
Laura Osnes and Dana Costello

Tony Yazbeck and cast
Tony Yazbeck and cast

Dana Costello, Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck with cast
Dana Costello, Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck with cast

Dana Costello, Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck with cast
Dana Costello, Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck with cast

Tony Yazbeck and cast
Tony Yazbeck and cast

Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes

Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck
Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck

Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck
Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck

Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes
Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes

Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes

Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes
Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes

Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes

Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes

Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes

Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes

      SHARE