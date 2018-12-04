Photo Coverage: IT's Cher, Cher, Cher Everywhere! Inside the OPenIng Night Party for THE CHER SHOW!
The Cher Show officially opened last night, December 3, at the Neil SimonTheatre. BroadwayWorld was there, and we're taking you inside the after party below!
Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.
The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Showis 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.
The Cher Show features a book by Rick Elice and direction by Jason Moore. It stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
