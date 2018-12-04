THE CHER SHOW
Photo Coverage: IT's Cher, Cher, Cher Everywhere! Inside the OPenIng Night Party for THE CHER SHOW!

Dec. 4, 2018  

The Cher Show officially opened last night, December 3, at the Neil SimonTheatre. BroadwayWorld was there, and we're taking you inside the after party below!

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.

The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Showis 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

The Cher Show features a book by Rick Elice and direction by Jason Moore. It stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Bob Mackie

Bob Mackie

Sam Lips, Taurean Everett and Alena Watters

Sam Lips

Taurean Everett

Alena Waters

Emily Skinner

Emily Skinner

Emily Skinner

Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett

Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett

Jarrod Spector

Jarrod Spector

Michael Berresse

Michael Berresse

Michael Berresse

Angel Reda

Angel Reda

Angel Reda and Bob Mackie

Jason Moore

Jason Moore

Charlie Williams, Carleigh Bettiol, Michael Fatica

Charlie Williams

Carleigh Bettiol

Michael Fatica

Michael Berresse and Bob Mackie

Matthew Hydzik

Michael Campayno

Michael Campayno

Teal Wicks

Teal Wicks

Teal Wicks

Teal Wicks

Micaela Diamond and Teal Wicks

Micaela Diamond and Teal Wicks

Micaela Diamond, Jason Moore and Teal Wicks

Micaela Diamond, Jason Moore and Teal Wicks

Micaela Diamond

Amy Quanbeck, Tory Trowbridge, Dee Roscioli, Michael Tacconi and Ryan Worsing

Ashley Blair Fitzgerald

Ashley Blair Fitzgerald

Amy Quanbeck and Jonathan Shew

Amy Quanbeck and Jonathan Shew

Michael Graceffa, Tiana Okoye, Blaine Alden Krauss

Michael Graceffas

Blaine Alden Krauss

Tiana Okoye

Christopher Vo

Christopher Vo

Alena Waters

Alena Waters

Christopher Gattelli

Christopher Gattelli

Christopher Gattelli - Cher Autograph

Christopher Vo, Christopher Gattelli, and Ashley Blair Fitzgerald

Marija Juliette Abney and Christopher Gattelli

Marija Juliette Abney

Marija Juliette Abney

Jennifer Rias

Jennifer Rias

Stephanie J. Block

Stephanie J. Block

Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block and Teal Wicks

Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block and Teal Wicks

Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Jarrod Spector

Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Jarrod Spector

Rick Elice

Jarrod Spector, Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Rick Elice

Jarrod Spector, Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Rick Elice

