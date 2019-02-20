Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG!

Click Here for More Articles on MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Roundabout Theatre Company and Fiasco Theater's production of Merrily We Roll Along, featuring a book by George Furth and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, directed by Noah Brody, opened just last night at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!

The company of six includes Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Jessie Austrian, Brittany Bradford, Fiasco company member Paul L. Coffey, Manu Narayan, Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Ben Steinfeld and Fiasco company member Emily Young.

With Fiasco's one-of-a-kind imagination, this audacious musical about a trio of friends in showbiz who fall apart and come together over two decades emerges as newly personal and passionate. The ensemble brings to life a reimagination of Furth and Sondheim's creation in an emotionally rich new production that confronts the pains and pleasures of fame, fortune, and old friends.

This is a limited engagement through April 7, 2019.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

