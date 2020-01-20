Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of EMOJILAND, with Lesli Margherita, Josh Lamon & More!
Emojiland has officially opened off-Broadway! The new musical will run through Sunday, March 8, 2020 at The Duke on 42nd Street in New 42nd Street Studios (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues).
Led by Lesli Margherita and Josh Lamon, the complete cast features Lucas Steele (Great Comet) as Skull, Max Crumm (Grease, Disaster, The Fantasticks) as Man In Business Suit Levitating emoji, Jacob Dickey (Aladdin Broadway as Aladdin) as Smiling Face with Sunglasses, (aka "Sunny"), Dwelvan David (Finding Neverland & The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess Tours) as Guardsman, Heather Makalani (Aladdin) as Kissy Face, Tanisha Moore (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Tour) as Woman Dancing and Jordan Fife Hunt (A Chorus Line First Revival Tour) as Man Dancing, George Abud (The Band's Visit) as Nerd Face, Emojiland Co-Writer Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes (aka "Smize"), Emmy Winner & Grammy Nominee Felicia Boswell (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE, Shuffle Along, Motown) as Police Officer, and Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture, YouTube's "Breaking Down the Riffs") as Construction Worker.
BroadwayWorld is taking you inside opening night below!
Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
Bobbie Zlotnik
Duncan Northern and Madison Lane
Jacquelyn Bell
Jacob Dickey and Heather Makalani
Florence Vallana and Mark Brystowski
Laura Schein and Sandra Scheinbaum
Keith Harrison and Charmaine Headspeth
Tanisha Moore and Tonya Moore
Ann Harada and Felicia Boswell
Jawan M. Jackson and Felicia Boswell
Jordan Fife Hunt and Tanisha Moore
Tanisha Moore, Felicia Boswell, Natalie Weiss, Lucas Steele, Dwelvan David, Ann Harada, Jordan Fife Hunt, Jacob Dickey, Heather Makalani, Josh Lamon, George Abud, Laura Schein and Max Crumm