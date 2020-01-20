EMOJILAND
Click Here for More Articles on EMOJILAND

Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of EMOJILAND, with Lesli Margherita, Josh Lamon & More!

Article Pixel Jan. 20, 2020  

Emojiland has officially opened off-Broadway! The new musical will run through Sunday, March 8, 2020 at The Duke on 42nd Street in New 42nd Street Studios (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues).

Led by Lesli Margherita and Josh Lamon, the complete cast features Lucas Steele (Great Comet) as Skull, Max Crumm (Grease, Disaster, The Fantasticks) as Man In Business Suit Levitating emoji, Jacob Dickey (Aladdin Broadway as Aladdin) as Smiling Face with Sunglasses, (aka "Sunny"), Dwelvan David (Finding Neverland & The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess Tours) as Guardsman, Heather Makalani (Aladdin) as Kissy Face, Tanisha Moore (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Tour) as Woman Dancing and Jordan Fife Hunt (A Chorus Line First Revival Tour) as Man Dancing, George Abud (The Band's Visit) as Nerd Face, Emojiland Co-Writer Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes (aka "Smize"), Emmy Winner & Grammy Nominee Felicia Boswell (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE, Shuffle Along, Motown) as Police Officer, and Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture, YouTube's "Breaking Down the Riffs") as Construction Worker.

BroadwayWorld is taking you inside opening night below!

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

Buy Tickets at TodayTix




Related Articles

From This Author Linda Lenzi



  • Photo Coverage: HARRY TOWNSEND'S LAST STAND Celebrates Opening Night
  • Photo Coverage: Second Stage Celebrates Opening Night of THE UNDERLYING CHRIS
  • Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS with Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, Christian Borle & More!
  • Photo Coverage: THE ROSE TATTOO Company Celebrates Opening Night!
  • Photo Coverage: LINDA VISTA Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for LINDA VISTA
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement