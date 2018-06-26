Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of CYPRUS AVENUE at the Public Theater

Jun. 26, 2018  

Abbey Theatre and The Royal Court Theatre's co-production of Cyprus Avenue comes to The Public Theater, written by David Ireland and directed by Vicky Featherstone, featuring Stephen Rea as Eric. CYPRUS AVENUE just opened last night, June 25, and is currently running at The Public through Sunday, July 29.

The complete cast of Cyprus Avenue features Ronk Adékolujo (Bridget), Chris Corrigan (Slim), Andrea Irvine (Bernie), Amy Molloy (Julie), and Stephen Rea (Eric).

CYPRUS AVENUE is David Ireland's subversively funny and savage new play about one man trying to make sense of a radically changed world. Eric Miller (Stephen Rea) is a Belfast Unionist. He is exclusively and non-negotiably British. But nowadays he is worried he might be Irish. When Eric sees a likeness between his new-born granddaughter and the Irish republican leader, Gerry Adams, his sanity starts to unravel. Determined to defend his family and his heritage, Eric's lifetime of ingrained prejudice and unsettled identity push him to the edge.

CYPRUS AVENUE features scenic and Costume Design by Lizzie Clachan, lighting design by Paul Keogan, sound design by David McSeveny, and fight direction by Bret Yount.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

F. Murray Abraham

F. Murray Abraham

David Ryan Smith

David Ryan Smith

Bob Balaban

Bob Balaban

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Nikki M. James, Andrew Kober

Nikki M. James, Andrew Kober

Anthony Boyle, Sam Clemmett, Noma Dumezweni

Anthony Boyle, Noma Dumezweni, Sam Clemmett

Heather Lind

Heather Lind

Byron Jennings, Carolyn McCormick

Byron Jennings, Carolyn McCormick

Poppy Miller, Geraldine Hughes

Poppy Miller, Geraldine Hughes

Neil Murray, Vicky Featherstone, David Ireland, Oskar Eustis

Chris Corrigan

Chris Corrigan

Amy Molloy

Amy Molloy

Stephen Rea

Stephen Rea

Andrea Irvine

Andrea Irvine

Ronke Adekoluejo

Ronke Adekoluejo

The cast and creative team of Cyprus Avenue

