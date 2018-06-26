Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of CYPRUS AVENUE at the Public Theater

Abbey Theatre and The Royal Court Theatre's co-production of Cyprus Avenue comes to The Public Theater, written by David Ireland and directed by Vicky Featherstone, featuring Stephen Rea as Eric. CYPRUS AVENUE just opened last night, June 25, and is currently running at The Public through Sunday, July 29.

The complete cast of Cyprus Avenue features Ronk Adékolujo (Bridget), Chris Corrigan (Slim), Andrea Irvine (Bernie), Amy Molloy (Julie), and Stephen Rea (Eric).

CYPRUS AVENUE is David Ireland's subversively funny and savage new play about one man trying to make sense of a radically changed world. Eric Miller (Stephen Rea) is a Belfast Unionist. He is exclusively and non-negotiably British. But nowadays he is worried he might be Irish. When Eric sees a likeness between his new-born granddaughter and the Irish republican leader, Gerry Adams, his sanity starts to unravel. Determined to defend his family and his heritage, Eric's lifetime of ingrained prejudice and unsettled identity push him to the edge.

CYPRUS AVENUE features scenic and Costume Design by Lizzie Clachan, lighting design by Paul Keogan, sound design by David McSeveny, and fight direction by Bret Yount.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



F. Murray Abraham



F. Murray Abraham



David Ryan Smith



David Ryan Smith



Bob Balaban



Bob Balaban



Daphne Rubin-Vega



Daphne Rubin-Vega



Nikki M. James, Andrew Kober



Nikki M. James, Andrew Kober



Anthony Boyle, Sam Clemmett, Noma Dumezweni



Anthony Boyle, Noma Dumezweni, Sam Clemmett



Heather Lind



Heather Lind



Byron Jennings, Carolyn McCormick



Byron Jennings, Carolyn McCormick



Poppy Miller, Geraldine Hughes



Poppy Miller, Geraldine Hughes



Neil Murray, Vicky Featherstone, David Ireland, Oskar Eustis



Chris Corrigan



Chris Corrigan



Amy Molloy



Amy Molloy



Stephen Rea



Stephen Rea



Andrea Irvine



Andrea Irvine



Ronke Adekoluejo



Ronke Adekoluejo



The cast and creative team of Cyprus Avenue