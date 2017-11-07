Photo Coverage: Go Inside Make Believe on Broadway Gala, Honoring Josh Groban!

Nov. 7, 2017  

This year's "Make Believe On Broadway" was held just last night, November 6th, at the Schoenfeld Theatre is hosted by SNL's Cecily Strong. The special event honored Josh Groban with the Sir Ian McKellenAward for his work in philanthropy and activism.

Only Make Believe (OMB) is a non-profit organization that creates and performs interactive theatre for children in hospitals and care facilities. They are dedicated to the principle that freeing a child's imagination is a valuable part of the healing process. OMB has served more than 52,000 children since 1999 and has performed in over 55 hospitals and care facilities in the NYC and DC Metro areas.

Only Make Believe is free of charge to hospitals and has been bringing interactive theatre to children in need for over 18 years. Their vision is to bring joy and inspiration to as many chronically ill children as possible, across the United States and around the world.

The gala was co-directed by Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro and Tony nominated Brad Oscar, musical directed by Patrick Vaccariello, hosted by SNL's Cecily Strong and featured performances and appearances by Emmy Award winner Thomas Roberts, Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall, and Tony nominee Brad Oscar, as well as Broadway powerhouses Sierra Boggess, Betsy Wolfe and Siobhan Dillon, Tony nominee & Hamilton Chicago star Montego Glover, Hamilton star Bryan Terrell Clarke, Tony nominee Robert Cuccioli, Frozen star Greg Hildreth, and Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo.

OMB's gala last year honoring Jude Law and hosted by John Oliver was a huge success, and the charity raised just under $1 Million in 2016.

We're taking you inside the special event below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Siobhan Dillon

Siobhan Dillon

Sierra Boggess

Sierra Boggess

Ramin Karimloo

Ramin Karimloo

Montego Glover

Montego Glover

Collet Reyes

Collet Reyes and Family

Diego Prieto and Brad Oscar

Diego Prieto and Brad Oscar

Bret Shuford and Renee Marino

Bret Shuford and Renee Marino

Greg Hildreth

Greg Hildreth

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

Michael Park

Michael Park

Bryan Terrell Clark

Bryan Terrell Clark

Dena Hammerstein

Lora Lee Gayer and John Behlmann

Sean Kleier

Sean Kleier

Lena Hall

Lena Hall

John Stein and Lena Hall

Thomas Roberts

Thomas Roberts

Thomas Roberts and Patrick Abner

Cecily Strong

Cecily Strong

Cecily Strong and Josh Groban

Josh Groban (Sir Ian McKellen Award Recipient)

Josh Groban

John Suydam (Founders Award Recipient)

John Suydam

Josh Groban

Josh Groban

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

Ramin Karimloo

Ramin Karimloo

Greg Hildreth

Greg Hildreth

Siobhan Dillon

Siobhan Dillon

Brad Butwin

John Suydam

Montego Glover

Montego Glover

Brad Oscar

Brad Oscar

Thomas Roberts

Thomas Roberts and Collet Rayes

Sierra Boggess

Sarah Siever

Sierra Boggess

Dena Hammerstein

Dena Hammerstein

Dena Hammerstein and Lena Hall

Lena Hall

Josh Groban and Lena Hall

Josh Groban and Lena Hall

Josh Groban

Josh Groban

Lena Hall

Lena Hall

Brad Oscar

Robert Cuccioli

Robert Cuccioli

Robert Cuccioli

Bryan Terrell Clark

Bryan Terrell Clark

Cecily Strong

Cecily Strong


