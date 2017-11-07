Photo Coverage: Go Inside Make Believe on Broadway Gala, Honoring Josh Groban!

This year's "Make Believe On Broadway" was held just last night, November 6th, at the Schoenfeld Theatre is hosted by SNL's Cecily Strong. The special event honored Josh Groban with the Sir Ian McKellenAward for his work in philanthropy and activism.

Only Make Believe (OMB) is a non-profit organization that creates and performs interactive theatre for children in hospitals and care facilities. They are dedicated to the principle that freeing a child's imagination is a valuable part of the healing process. OMB has served more than 52,000 children since 1999 and has performed in over 55 hospitals and care facilities in the NYC and DC Metro areas.

Only Make Believe is free of charge to hospitals and has been bringing interactive theatre to children in need for over 18 years. Their vision is to bring joy and inspiration to as many chronically ill children as possible, across the United States and around the world.

The gala was co-directed by Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro and Tony nominated Brad Oscar, musical directed by Patrick Vaccariello, hosted by SNL's Cecily Strong and featured performances and appearances by Emmy Award winner Thomas Roberts, Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall, and Tony nominee Brad Oscar, as well as Broadway powerhouses Sierra Boggess, Betsy Wolfe and Siobhan Dillon, Tony nominee & Hamilton Chicago star Montego Glover, Hamilton star Bryan Terrell Clarke, Tony nominee Robert Cuccioli, Frozen star Greg Hildreth, and Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo.

OMB's gala last year honoring Jude Law and hosted by John Oliver was a huge success, and the charity raised just under $1 Million in 2016.

We're taking you inside the special event below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Siobhan Dillon



Sierra Boggess



Ramin Karimloo



Montego Glover



Collet Reyes



Collet Reyes and Family



Diego Prieto and Brad Oscar



Bret Shuford and Renee Marino



Greg Hildreth



Betsy Wolfe



Michael Park



Bryan Terrell Clark



Dena Hammerstein



Lora Lee Gayer and John Behlmann



Sean Kleier



Lena Hall



John Stein and Lena Hall



Thomas Roberts



Thomas Roberts and Patrick Abner



Cecily Strong



Cecily Strong and Josh Groban



Josh Groban (Sir Ian McKellen Award Recipient)



John Suydam (Founders Award Recipient)



Josh Groban



Betsy Wolfe



Ramin Karimloo



Greg Hildreth



Siobhan Dillon



Brad Butwin



John Suydam



Montego Glover



Brad Oscar



Thomas Roberts



Thomas Roberts and Collet Rayes



Sierra Boggess



Sarah Siever



Dena Hammerstein



Dena Hammerstein and Lena Hall



Lena Hall



Josh Groban and Lena Hall



Josh Groban



Lena Hall



Brad Oscar



Robert Cuccioli



Bryan Terrell Clark



Cecily Strong



