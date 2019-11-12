Photo Coverage: Go Inside MTC's Fall Benefit with Sierra Boggess, Norm Lewis and More!

Just last night, November 11, Manhattan Theatre Club presented its 2019 Fall Benefit, featuring performances from Olivier nominee Sierra Boggess, Tony nominee Melissa Errico, Tony nominee Norm Lewis, Tony nominee Patrick Page, Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck, Sasha Allen and Ana Villafañe.

MTC is a not-for-profit theatre and all proceeds from this annual event will support MTC's mission to produce innovative theatre of the highest quality on and off-Broadway, nurture new talent through its Artistic Development program, and, through its esteemed MTC Education program, connect young people with theatre as a source of joy, understanding, and self-expression.

The creative team included Richard Maltby, Jr. (Director); Jason Michael Webb (Music Direction); Jeff Croiter (Lighting Design); Dan Gerhard and Ellen Fitton, Sonic Designs (Sound Design); James FitzSimmons and Cyrille Blackburn (Stage Manager).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Elizabeth Stanley

Elizabeth Stanley

Max von Essen

Max von Essen

Elizabeth Stanley, Max von Essen

Sasha Allen

Sasha Allen

Ana Villafane

Ana Villafane

Samantha Massell, Ana Villafane

Samantha Massell

Samantha Massell

Samantha Brand, Susan Winter, Lisa Towbin, Lynne Meadow

Samantha Brand, Susan Winter, Sasha Allen, Ana Villafane, Lisa Towbin

Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard

Sierra Boggess

Sierra Boggess

Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis

Tony Yazbeck

Tony Yazbeck

Melissa Errico

Melissa Errico

Norm Lewis, Melissa Errico, Sierra Boggess, Tony Yazbeck

Norm Lewis, Melissa Errico, Samantha Brand, Sierra Boggess, Tony Yazbeck



