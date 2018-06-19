Photo Coverage: Go Backstage At BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1988 and 2017
Last night, June 18, stars came out to relive some of the best Broadway showtunes of 1988 and 2017 at Broadway By The Year.
BroadwayWorld attended the show and we're taking you backstage in the photos below!
The concert featured songs from shows like The Phantom of the Opera, Chess, Carrie, Legs Diamond, Romance Romance, Dear Evan Hansen, Anastasia, Bandstand, Come From Away, Groundhog Day, Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, and more!
Town Hall's Broadway by the Year series closes its 18th acclaimed season with a cast of nearly 35 performers!
Last night's performance featured William Michals (Lincoln Center production of South Pacific), Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera), Farah Alvin (Drama Desk Nominee and veteran of 5 Broadway shows), Rebecca Faulkenberry (Groundhog Day), Danny Gardner (2X Drama Desk Winner, Dames at Sea, Star of Radio City Summer Spectacular), and Marina Jurica (The Singing Meteorologist from CBS-TV, The Phantom of the Opera).
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Matt Weinstein, Scott Siegel, Rebecca Faulkenberry, Farah Alvin, William Michals, Brian Charles Rooney and Marina Jurica
Matt Weinstein, Scott Siegel, Rebecca Faulkenberry and Farah Alvin
Scott Sigel and The BBTY Chorus that includes-Emma Camp, Lauren Kolas, Philippa Lynas, Ryan McConville, Sophie Rapiejko and Matt Weinstein
Danny Gardner and Scott Siegel
Danny Garnder and the BBTY Dance Ensemble that includes-Danielle Aliotta, Emily Blake Anderson, Mandie Black, Matthew Borchers, Jake Corcoran, Tessa Grady, Bryan Hunt, Lily Lewis, Sarah Lichty, Claire Logan, Andrew Metzgar, Corrine Munsch, Daniel Plimpton, Kristyn Pope, Emilie Renier, Joseph Sammour, Michael Santora, Britte Steele, Peter Surace and Michael Verre
Marina Juice and Brian Charles Rooney
Brian Chalres Rooney and Marina Jurica
Rebecca Faulkenberry, Scott Siegel and Farah Alvin
Barbara Siegel, William Michals and Scott Siegel
Scott Siegel, Matt Weinstein and Barbara Siegel
William Michals and Brian Charles Rooney
William Michals, Rene Atchison and Brian Charles Rooney
William Michals and Rene Atchison
William Michals and Liam Michals
Rene Atchison, William Michals and Liam Michals
Michael Verre, Peter Surace and Michael Santora
Michael Verre, Peter Surace, Michael Santora and Danny Gardner
