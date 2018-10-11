Photo Coverage: George Salazar, Krysta Rodriguez, Andy Mientus, and More Join Forces For THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT

Jonathan Larson wrote RENT and tick tick BOOM, the former a landmark Broadway game-changer and the latter a beloved musical gem. He was a brilliant, groundbreaking creator of musical theatre who died tragically at the age of 35, before seeing the worldwide acclaim his work would receive. Jonathan was posthumously awarded Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize, and his songs have come to be treasured and performed in 25 languages, from Mexico to Japan to Italy, from summer camps to the silver screen to Broadway.

But what about all of Jonathan's songs we've never heard?

The Jonathan Larson Project opened October 9 at Feinstein's/54 Below and is running through the 14th.

The show is an evening of Jonathan's unheard work. Songs from never-produced shows like 1984 and Superbia. Songs that were cut from RENT and tick tick BOOM. Songs written for theatrical revues and songs written for the radio. Songs never before publicly performed or recorded. Songs about politics and love and New York City.

Check out photos below of Nick Blaemire, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, Krysta Rodriguez, and George Salazar, plus special guest Daphne Rubin-Vega.

Photo Credit: Monroe G. Scott

