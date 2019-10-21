Photo Coverage: David Byrne and the Company of AMERICAN UTOPIA Celebrate Opening Night!

David Byrne's American Utopia just celebrated opening night yesterday, October 20 at the intimate Hudson Theatre on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we're taking you inside the festivities below!

The once-in-a-lifetime theatrical concert delivers "an experience unlike anything else" (Billboard) and marks a major cultural milestone in the worlds of music and theatre. Innovative pop/rock icon David Byrne (Talking Heads, Here Lies Love) shares the spotlight with a diverse ensemble of 11 musical artists from around the globe. With staging and choreography by Annie-B Parson, and with Alex Timbers serving as production consultant (his collaborators on Here Lies Love), David Byrne and ensemble deliver "a marvel of staging and motion" (Chicago Tribune) that's as surprisingly poignant as it is supremely funky. Don't miss this "thought-provoking example of the power of live music" (Forbes).

David Byrne's American Utopia features David Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.

The design team includes Rob Sinclair (lighting) and Pete Keppler (sound). Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are Musical Directors. Choreography and Musical Staging is by Annie-B Parson. Alex Timbers serves as Production Consultant.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Jacquelene Acevedo, Chris Giarmo, Tendayi Kuumba



Daniel Freedman, Gustavo Di Dalva, Stephane San Juan



Alex Timbers, Bobby Wooten III, Annie-B Parson, Gustavo Di Dalva



Jacquelene Acevedo, Chris Giarmo, Tendayi Kuumba, Angie Swan



