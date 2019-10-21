AMERICAN UTOPIA
Photo Coverage: David Byrne and the Company of AMERICAN UTOPIA Celebrate Opening Night!

Article Pixel Oct. 21, 2019  

David Byrne's American Utopia just celebrated opening night yesterday, October 20 at the intimate Hudson Theatre on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we're taking you inside the festivities below!

The once-in-a-lifetime theatrical concert delivers "an experience unlike anything else" (Billboard) and marks a major cultural milestone in the worlds of music and theatre. Innovative pop/rock icon David Byrne (Talking Heads, Here Lies Love) shares the spotlight with a diverse ensemble of 11 musical artists from around the globe. With staging and choreography by Annie-B Parson, and with Alex Timbers serving as production consultant (his collaborators on Here Lies Love), David Byrne and ensemble deliver "a marvel of staging and motion" (Chicago Tribune) that's as surprisingly poignant as it is supremely funky. Don't miss this "thought-provoking example of the power of live music" (Forbes).

David Byrne's American Utopia features David Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.

The design team includes Rob Sinclair (lighting) and Pete Keppler (sound). Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are Musical Directors. Choreography and Musical Staging is by Annie-B Parson. Alex Timbers serves as Production Consultant.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

David Byrne and the company of AMERICAN UTOPIA

David Byrne and the company of AMERICAN UTOPIA

David Byrne and the company of AMERICAN UTOPIA

David Byrne

The company of AMERICAN UTOPIA

David Byrne

David Byrne

David Byrne and the company of AMERICAN UTOPIA

David Byrne

David Byrne and the company of AMERICAN UTOPIA

David Byrne and the company of AMERICAN UTOPIA

David Byrne and the company of AMERICAN UTOPIA

David Byrne and the company of AMERICAN UTOPIA

The company of AMERICAN UTOPIA

The company of AMERICAN UTOPIA

David Byrne

The company of AMERICAN UTOPIA

Jacquelene Acevedo, Chris Giarmo, Tendayi Kuumba

Daniel Freedman, Gustavo Di Dalva, Stephane San Juan

Alex Timbers, Bobby Wooten III, Annie-B Parson, Gustavo Di Dalva

Annie-B Parson

Annie B-Parson

Tim Kelper

Tim Kelper

Bobby Wooten III

Bobby Wooten III

Mauro Refosco

Mauro Refosco and family

Daniel Freedman

Daniel Freedman

David Byrne

David Byrne

David Byrne

David Byrne

Gustavo Di Dalva

Gustavo Di Dalva

Angie Swan

Angie Swan

Tendayi Kuumba

Tendayi Kuumba

Chris Giarmo

Chris Giarmo

Jacquelene Acevedo, Chris Giarmo, Tendayi Kuumba, Angie Swan

Jacquelene Acevedo

Jacquelene Acevedo

Karl Mansfield

Karl Mansfield

Stephane San Juan

Stephane San Juan

The company of AMERICAN UTOPIA

