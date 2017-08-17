CHICAGO
Click Here for More Articles on CHICAGO

Photo Coverage: Brandy Norwood Gets Ready to Take on Roxie Hart!

Aug. 17, 2017  

The name on everybody's lips is gonna be Brandy! Grammy Award-winner Brandy Norwood returns to Broadway in Chicago for a special 17-performance only engagement as "Roxie Hart," August 17 to 31, 2017 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.).

Brandy first played the role on Broadway in a four-month extended engagement in 2015. She went on to reprise her performance in Los Angeles and Washington D.C., receiving glowing critical acclaim with the Chicagonational tour.

Following her enormous success as "Roxie" at the Hollywood Pantages and Kennedy Center, Brandy Norwood gives New Yorkers a surprise end-of-summer visit. For two weeks only Brandy will lead the Broadway company of Chicago as Roxie. Brandy is beyond excited to greet her fans once again on the Great White Way. Lights up New York, Brandy is here.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

Walter McBride As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Up on the Marquee: METEOR SHOWER
  • Photo Coverage: Brandy Norwood Gets Ready to Take on Roxie Hart!
  • Photo Coverage: Sardi's Unveils Portrait of BANDSTAND's Corey Cott
  • Up on the Marquee: SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER
  • Photo Coverage: Michael Moore Celebrates Broadway Debut in THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com