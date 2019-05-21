Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978

The Town Hall presented Broadway By The Year: Broadway Musicals of 1965 and 1978 on Monday, May 20 at 8pm. Created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall, the evening continued Broadway By The Year's 19th season at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street).

This Broadway By The Year concert featured musicals born on Broadway in 1965 including Do I Hear a Waltz?, Flora, the Red Menace, The Roar of the Greasepaint, the Smell of the Crowd, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Man of La Mancha, and more, and musicals from 1978 including On the Twentieth Century, Ain't Misbehavin', Working, Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Eubie!, Ballroom, and more.

The cast of Broadway By The Year: Broadway Musicals of 1965 and 1978 included: Corbin Bleu (Kiss Me Kate), Betsy Wolfe (Waitress), Ethan Slater (SpongeBob Squarepants), Danny Gardner (Dames At Sea), Nicole Henry (International Jazz Performer),Douglas Ladnier (Jekyll & Hyde), and Rick Faugno (Kiss Me Kate). More guest stars will be announced in the coming weeks.

Check out the photos from backstage below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Danny Gardner and The Broadway By The Year Dance Troupe-Danny Mchugh, Lamont Brown, Lily Lewis, Brooke Lacy, Bailey Callahan, Kelly Sheehan, Bryan Hunt and Michael Verre



Danny Mchugh, Lamont Brown, Lily Lewis,Danny Gardner, Brooke Lacy, Bailey Callahan, Kelly Sheehan,LiAnne Marie Dobbs, Bryan Hunt and Michael Verre



Jake Owen, Danny Mchugh, Lamont Brown, Lily Lewis,Danny Gardner, Brooke Lacy, Bailey Callahan, Kelly Sheehan, LiAnne Marie Dobbs, Bryan Hunt and Michael Verre



Jake Owens Lamont Brown, LiAnne Marie Dobbs, Michael Verre, Bryan Hunt, Danny Mchugh, Scott Siegel and Danny Gardner



Jake Owen and LiAnne Marie Dobbs



Ethan Slater



Ethan Slater and Scott Siegel



Rick Faugno and Corbin Bleu



Corbin Bleu



Rick Faugno



Rick Faugno, Scott Siegel and Corbin Bleu



Douglas Ladnier



Douglas Ladnier



Douglas Ladnier and Scott Siegel



Corbin Bleu, Ethan Slater, Douglas Ladnier, Scott Siegel, Danny Gardner and Rick Faugno



LiAnne Marie Dobbs and Scott Siegel



Bailey Callahan, Lily Lewis, LiAnne Marie Dobbs, Nicole Henry, Scott Siegel, Betsy Wolfe, Kelly Sheehan and Brooke Lacy



LiAnne Marie Dobbs, Nicole Henry and Betsy Wolfe



LiAnne Marie Dobbs, Douglas Ladnier, Nicole Henry and Betsy Wolfe



Betsy Wolfe



Scott Siegel and Danny Gardner



LiAnne Marie Dobbs and Nicole Henry



Douglas Ladnier and Holly Cruz (Stage Consultant)



Douglas Ladnier and Barbara Siegel



