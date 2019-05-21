Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978

May. 21, 2019  

The Town Hall presented Broadway By The Year: Broadway Musicals of 1965 and 1978 on Monday, May 20 at 8pm. Created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall, the evening continued Broadway By The Year's 19th season at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street).

This Broadway By The Year concert featured musicals born on Broadway in 1965 including Do I Hear a Waltz?, Flora, the Red Menace, The Roar of the Greasepaint, the Smell of the Crowd, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Man of La Mancha, and more, and musicals from 1978 including On the Twentieth Century, Ain't Misbehavin', Working, Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Eubie!, Ballroom, and more.

The cast of Broadway By The Year: Broadway Musicals of 1965 and 1978 included: Corbin Bleu (Kiss Me Kate), Betsy Wolfe (Waitress), Ethan Slater (SpongeBob Squarepants), Danny Gardner (Dames At Sea), Nicole Henry (International Jazz Performer),Douglas Ladnier (Jekyll & Hyde), and Rick Faugno (Kiss Me Kate). More guest stars will be announced in the coming weeks.

Check out the photos from backstage below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Danny Gardner and The Broadway By The Year Dance Troupe-Danny Mchugh, Lamont Brown, Lily Lewis, Brooke Lacy, Bailey Callahan, Kelly Sheehan, Bryan Hunt and Michael Verre

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Danny Mchugh, Lamont Brown, Lily Lewis,Danny Gardner, Brooke Lacy, Bailey Callahan, Kelly Sheehan,LiAnne Marie Dobbs, Bryan Hunt and Michael Verre

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Jake Owen, Danny Mchugh, Lamont Brown, Lily Lewis,Danny Gardner, Brooke Lacy, Bailey Callahan, Kelly Sheehan, LiAnne Marie Dobbs, Bryan Hunt and Michael Verre

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Jake Owens Lamont Brown, LiAnne Marie Dobbs, Michael Verre, Bryan Hunt, Danny Mchugh, Scott Siegel and Danny Gardner

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Jake Owen and LiAnne Marie Dobbs

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Jake Owen and LiAnne Marie Dobbs

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Ethan Slater

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Ethan Slater

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Ethan Slater and Scott Siegel

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Ethan Slater and Scott Siegel

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Rick Faugno and Corbin Bleu

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Rick Faugno and Corbin Bleu

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Corbin Bleu

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Corbin Bleu

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Rick Faugno

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Rick Faugno

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Rick Faugno, Scott Siegel and Corbin Bleu

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Rick Faugno, Scott Siegel and Corbin Bleu

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Douglas Ladnier

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Douglas Ladnier

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Douglas Ladnier and Scott Siegel

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Douglas Ladnier and Scott Siegel

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Corbin Bleu, Ethan Slater, Douglas Ladnier, Scott Siegel, Danny Gardner and Rick Faugno

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Corbin Bleu, Ethan Slater, Douglas Ladnier, Scott Siegel, Danny Gardner and Rick Faugno

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
LiAnne Marie Dobbs and Scott Siegel

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
LiAnne Marie Dobbs and Scott Siegel

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Bailey Callahan, Lily Lewis, LiAnne Marie Dobbs, Nicole Henry, Scott Siegel, Betsy Wolfe, Kelly Sheehan and Brooke Lacy

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
LiAnne Marie Dobbs, Nicole Henry and Betsy Wolfe

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
LiAnne Marie Dobbs, Douglas Ladnier, Nicole Henry and Betsy Wolfe

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
LiAnne Marie Dobbs, Douglas Ladnier, Nicole Henry and Betsy Wolfe

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Betsy Wolfe

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Betsy Wolfe

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Scott Siegel and Danny Gardner

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Scott Siegel and Danny Gardner

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
LiAnne Marie Dobbs and Nicole Henry

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Douglas Ladnier and Holly Cruz (Stage Consultant)

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
Douglas Ladnier and Barbara Siegel

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
LiAnne Marie Dobbs and Nicole Henry

Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
LiAnne Marie Dobbs and Nicole Henry



Related Articles


13 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: EVA NOBLEZADA or STEPHANIE J. BLOCK for Best Leading Actress in a Musical...

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: Ethan Slater, Betsy Wolfe, and More Perform at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2019 Chita Rivera Awards Arrivals
  • Photo Coverage: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Opens at The Argyle
  • Photo Coverage: ENTER LAUGHING: THE MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night at York Theatre Company
  • Photo Coverage: ENTER LAUGHING: THE MUSICAL Takes Opening Night Bows
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the 2019 New York Drama Critics Awards Presentation and Reception

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup