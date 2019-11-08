Photo Coverage: Adrienne Warren and the Cast of TINA Perform a Concert Following Opening Night

The new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL opened on Broadway last night, November 7.

After the show, Adrienne Warren and the cast performed a concert for the audience. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. The West End production is now booking through June 27, 2020. A German production also opened in Spring 2019 at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg and is now booking through August 30, 2020.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts with cast



Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts with cast



Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts with cast



Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts with cast



Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts with cast



Adrienne Warren with cast



Adrienne Warren with cast



Adrienne Warren with cast



Adrienne Warren with cast



Adrienne Warren with cast



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren with cast



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren with cast



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Tina Turner



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren with cast



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren with cast



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren and Skye Dakota Turner



Adrienne Warren and Skye Dakota Turner



Adrienne Warren and Skye Dakota Turner



Adrienne Warren with cast



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren with cast



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren