Photo: Brooke Shields Visits EMPIRE: THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway

The musical is playing its final week and will close on September 22nd.

By: Sep. 17, 2024
BROOKE SHIELDS caught off-Broadway’s Empire The Musical at New World Stages and posed with the entire company post show.  The musical is playing its final week and will close on September 22nd. See a photo of Shields with the company below!

Told through the lens of three generations of dreamers and doers spanning New York City in the Roaring Twenties, the Great Depression, and the Bicentennial Year of 1976, this original story shines new light on one of history’s greatest feats of will and desire.  With a desperate city pinning its hopes on this seemingly impossible project, only skyscraper-high levels of grit and determination could keep it climbing. In EMPIRE, audiences will take the thrilling ride to the sky with the brave Mohawk Skywalkers, industrialist visionaries, and can-do immigrants, all of whom had the guts to go up when everyone else was down.
 
The cast of EMPIRE includes Danny Iktomi Bevins, Jessica Ranville, Devin Cortez, Morgan Cowling, Kaitlyn Davidson, Joel Douglas, Joseph Fierberg, Alexandra Frohlinger, Matt Gibson, Albert Guerzon, Julia Louise Hosack, Kiana Kabeary, Howard Kaye, TJ Newton, April Ortiz, Kennedy Perez, Paul Salvatoriello, J Savage, Robbie Serrano, and Ethan Saviet.
 

